Arman Tsarukyan vs. Ankit Baiyanpuria: When and How To Watch Hype FC Submission Only Grappling Match?

Arman Tsarukyan is stepping away from the UFC spotlight temporarily for an unusual challenge. The Armenian lightweight contender will test his grappling skills against Indian fitness sensation Ankit Baiyanpuria. Their submission-only contest has created attention because both athletes come from completely different worlds. Tsarukyan represents elite MMA experience, while Baiyanpuria brings a massive fitness following. The crossover event gives fans a chance to see a different side of combat sports. With anticipation building ahead of the event, here’s a complete guide to when the match takes place, where fans can watch it, and what to expect from the unique grappling format.

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When and where is Arman Tsarukyan vs. Ankit Baiyanpuria taking place?

The grappling match between Arman Tsarukyan and Ankit Baiyanpuria takes place on August 1, 2026. The event will happen at Tashir Arena in Yerevan, Armenia, as part of the latest Hype Fighting event. The venue holds special importance because it is one of Armenia’s notable indoor arenas.

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For Tsarukyan, competing in his home country adds another emotional layer. This is not just another appearance outside the UFC. It allows him to compete in front of Armenian fans while showcasing his grappling abilities.

Tsarukyan has remained active outside MMA competition recently. The UFC lightweight contender last competed in mixed martial arts in November. He submitted Dan Hooker during that return fight. Before that victory, he defeated former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. He has also competed in grappling events under Real American Freestyle. His current focus shows his desire to stay sharp between UFC appearances.

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Baiyanpuria, meanwhile, enters the contest as the underdog but also with plenty of momentum. The Indian fitness creator has steadily expanded into combat sports after building his reputation through disciplined training and viral fitness content.

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Following his first boxing appearance, he now takes on his toughest assignment yet in a grappling match against a UFC title contender, giving him an opportunity to showcase his skills on an international stage.

How can you watch Arman Tsarukyan vs. Ankit Baiyanpuria?

Hype Fighting has confirmed W.TV as the official broadcaster for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Ankit Baiyanpuria. However, the promotion has not yet released a complete list of international streaming partners or region-specific viewing options. Fans can also follow Hype Fighting’s official social media channels for any additional broadcast updates ahead of fight night.

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The event is expected to draw two very different audiences. Tsarukyan brings a loyal MMA fanbase as one of the UFC’s top lightweight contenders, while Baiyanpuria’s massive following in India is likely to attract millions of fitness enthusiasts. The crossover appeal has made the grappling match one of the most talked-about combat sports events of the weekend.

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Who is Ankit Baiyanpuria and why is an Indian fitness influencer fighting a top UFC contender?

Ankit Baiyanpuria is one of India’s biggest fitness influencers, with more than eight million followers across platforms. He became famous through intense workout videos and his disciplined lifestyle content. Many fans recognize him from his popular 75 Hard Challenge journey. His unique training style helped him build a strong online identity.

He is also known for his traditional workout approach. His viral videos often show him training outdoors. His trademark appearance and dedication made him a major social media personality. However, unlike Tsarukyan, he does not have a professional grappling record. This makes the upcoming contest even more interesting.

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The matchup is not about traditional MMA rankings. Instead, it represents a meeting between competitive grappling and fitness culture. Baiyanpuria gets the chance to test himself against an athlete who has faced world-class fighters. Tsarukyan, meanwhile, receives another opportunity to challenge his grappling skills.

What is a submission-only grappling match, and how is it different from regular MMA or wrestling?

A submission-only grappling match focuses entirely on controlling an opponent and forcing them to quit. Unlike MMA, no strikes are allowed during the contest. Fighters cannot use punches, kicks, elbows, or knees. The only path to victory comes through submission techniques.

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There are also no judges deciding the winner. There is no traditional points system involved. A competitor must make their opponent tap out or verbally submit. Common finishing techniques include rear-naked chokes, armbars, triangles, and leg locks. The match ends immediately once a submission happens.

This format differs from regular wrestling because controlling positions alone does not guarantee victory. Takedowns and dominant positions matter only when they create submission opportunities. Grapplers use techniques from Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, judo, and other martial arts styles. The goal remains simple: gain control and find the finishing hold.

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For Tsarukyan, this format suits his strong grappling background. He has spent years developing skills against high-level MMA opponents. For Baiyanpuria, it represents one of his toughest physical tests. The contest will reveal how his fitness training translates against an experienced combat athlete.

The Arman Tsarukyan vs. Ankit Baiyanpuria matchup stands out because of its unusual pairing. One athlete comes from UFC’s elite level, while the other comes from India’s fitness world. Their meeting creates curiosity beyond traditional fight fans. When they step onto the mat in Yerevan, both will have something to prove.