Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dillon Danis Confirmed as Hype FC Boss Reveals Date and Venue

UFC No. 2-ranked lightweight might be getting snubbed in his own promotion. However, outside of it, the Armenian continues to make headlines for big fights. On March 11, the 29-year-old defeated former UFC star Muhammad Mokaev at Hype FC Brazil in a 10-minute submission-only grappling match to win the promotion’s belt. And immediately after, called out Charles Oliveira and Dillon Danis for a fight.

Whether the potential Oliveira fight materializes will ultimately be up to the UFC. But Dillon Danis, who has long campaigned to be signed with the UFC, wasted no time accepting the challenge. Now, it appears that Hype FC has also given the matchup the green light. Speaking to Red Corner MMA recently, Hype FC CEO Armand Martirosian shared the update with fans.

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“Yes, Arman will be in São Paulo on April 8,” Martirosian told Red Corner MMA when asked about Arman’s next fight. “And his opponent is… It will be Dillon Danis. The odds of it happening are 99.9 percent.”

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Arman’s next fight under the Hype FC banner would be only his third. He previously faced Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov on December 30, 2025, in Yerevan, Armenia, with the bout ending in a draw after neither fighter managed to secure a submission. Aside from that appearance, the 29-year-old has also competed under the Real American Freestyle (RAF) banner.

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He defeated Lance Palmer at RAF 5 in January and later faced Georgio Poullas in February. The Poullas fight made headlines after a post-fight brawl broke out between Arman and Poullas’ team. During the match, Poullas repeatedly pushed and shoved the 29-year-old, which ultimately led to the UFC star unleashing several punches after defeating him at the event.

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Arman Tsarukyan’s activity outside the UFC comes after he was snubbed for a title shot against Ilia Topuria. Despite being the No. 1-ranked lightweight at the time, the promotion chose to book Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett in an interim lightweight title fight. The winner, of course, is now scheduled to face Topuria at the White House card on June 14.

Dillon Danis, on the other hand, has yet to fight on the RAF or Hype FC. Besides facing Arman Tsarukyan in a potential match, he is signed with RAF in the cruiserweight division. Danis is scheduled to make his debut in the promotion against former UFC champion Colby Covington in the co-main event of RAF 7 on March 28, 2026, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

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Coming back to Tsarukyan, though, he might be getting his other callout answered as well.

Arman Tsarukyan shares good news about his next UFC fight

Due to his antics outside of the Octagon, like the time Arman punched a fan or head-butted Dan Hooker, his relationship with Dana White has deteriorated. Speaking after a grappling win over Muhammad Mokaev, Tsarukyan addressed speculation about his relationship with White.

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“I don’t know why Dana speaks ill of me, but I have no problem with [the UFC] or any behind-the-scenes issues,” Tsarukyan said. “There’s no point in addressing [White], because I don’t negotiate with him.

Instead, the Armenian fighter confirmed he has been communicating directly with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell.

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“I need to ask Hunter for a fight. We talked this morning, and he gave me a date for my next fight,” Tsarukyan revealed.

Meanwhile, he also appeared on the JAXXON Podcast recently, which was recorded before UFC 326, where he revealed the timeline for his next bout.

“We are waiting for the Ilia vs. Justin [fight],” Tsarukyan said. “And after that, I’ll fight them… It’s not official, but they say like that… And I can fight with the winner of Oliveira and Holloway as well, because I don’t want to wait too much. So, if they offer me Oliveira and Holloway, I’ll fight them because I don’t want to wait one year for the fight.”

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With Oliveira emerging as the new BMF champion at UFC 326, it’s possible Arman Tsarukyan gets matched against the Brazilian. However, the UFC has already revealed every headline fight for their events till June 14, and the Armenian is nowhere to be seen. So, if he ends up fighting ‘Do Bronx’ next, it will likely come after the historic White House card.

The 29-year-old last competed in the UFC in November, when he submitted Dan Hooker to strengthen his position as the division’s No. 1 contender. He has since been dethroned by Justin Gaethje.

It took time, but things are starting to look up for Arman Tsarukyan. While he makes waves outside of the UFC, it will likely help him get in the good graces of Dana White as well. But what do you make of the Dillon Danis fight?