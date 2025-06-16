Arman Tsarukyan vs. Tony Ferguson Announced In the Most Unexpected Way

Dana White and the UFC may have cracked the code for fight reality TV with The Ultimate Fighter, but rival promotions are catching up fast. Remember when Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev squared off behind the scenes of the Hype Fighting Championship’s reality show, aka, Hype Reality? That was the first time UFC fighters stepped into the Hype Fighting Championship spotlight. Since then, big names like Jon Jones and Nate Diaz filmed a new season in Thailand—and now, it looks like Tsarukyan and Tony Ferguson could be next in line to bring the drama.

Yes, you heard that right—Arman Tsarukyan and Tony Ferguson will be the new hosts of the upcoming season of one of Russia’s most beloved MMA reality shows. The news was first revealed by the Hype Fighting Championship Instagram handle and reported by Red Corner MMA, which revealed that both fighters would be part of the Hype Reality: Summer Chapter set to take place in Thailand. Additionally, Tony Ferguson will also be hosting their Reels Fighting side project.

When ‘Akhalkalakets’ competed as a coach opposite Khamzat Chimaev in the show’s third edition, a video from their time there went viral last year. As part of their coaches’ challenge, they had to wrestle, where ‘Borz’ made quick work of the Armenian.

It’s also worth noting that the Armenian fighter has recently been competing outside the UFC spotlight, securing victories over Makkasharip Zaynukov at Karate Combat 54 and Patricky Pitbull at ADXC 10—both of which were grappling bouts. On the other hand, Ferguson was waiting to clash against Dillon Danis at the GFL league, but it appears that the promotion has gone rogue, as there’s no information about them.

After the UFC 311 fiasco involving his injury, it appears the promotion has been shunning Arman Tsarukyan for a while now. Remember when Dana White said Tsarukyan would have to start from square one? Well, it seems that the process is already underway. Despite being the number one contender for the lightweight title, Tsarukyan has now called out a top lightweight contender in an effort to fight his way back into title contention.

Arman Tsarukyan wants Justin Gaethje in his return to the Octagon

After navigating victory against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan was booked to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 311; however, just hours before the fight, the Armenian pulled out of the fight, stating a back injury. Renato Moicano had to step forward to take on the Dagestani. After the fallout, UFC CEO Dana White stated that Tsarulkyan would have to start his title run from square one.

Since that comment, Arman Tsarukyan has not returned to the Octagon. At the same time, while having a conversation with the Jaxxon Podcast, Tsarukyan revealed that he would most likely face Justin Gaethje next to get back in the title contention race, “I feel like it’s supposed to be Gaethje. It all makes sense.Oliveira fighting for the title. Gaethje has no fight. Poirier fighting with Max Holloway for the BMF title. Me and Justin [don’t] have a fight. So, it makes sense,” said Arman Tsarukyan.

Things have become a bit complicated in the lightweight division since Islam Makhachev relinquished his title to pursue the welterweight crown. Following Makhachev’s decision, the UFC booked Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira to fight for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317.

Amidst this, Justin Gaethje asserted that he would retire from the sport if his next fight is not a title shot. With confusion surrounding the entire 155 lbs division, it will be interesting to witness how things play out in the hands of the UFC CEO, Dana White.