Arman Tsarukyan’s Brother Risks $100,000 for His Grappling Match Against Scary UFC Middleweight

The UFC’s 2025 season is over, but few fighters have chosen to stay occupied. Arman Tsarukyan, who was snubbed by Dana White when he announced the UFC 324 interim lightweight title fight, has been busy headlining ACBJJ events. Most recently, Arman beat a fighter associated with Team Khabib. Now, he’s returning to headline another event before the year comes to an end.

Arman Tsarukyan has yet to compete at a UFC event held in his home country of Armenia. But ACBJJ is coming to his turf and offered him a spot on the headlining fight. And the opponent, UFC’s Sharaputdin Magomedov, will fight the ACBJJ Stars Belt holder on December 30. Tsarukyan’s brother, Artur, has doubled down on the lightweight star’s chances of winning the matchup, even though he’s got a bigger opponent to get past.

A Calculated Gamble Hints At an Advantage Few Expect

In grappling, it’s natural for opponents to be of different sizes and weight classes. Even MMA legend Demetrious Johnson once took on a heavyweight grappler and went on to defeat him. The sentiment is the same when it comes to Arman Tsarukyan’s brother. The UFC star and his brother have been wrestling since they were kids, and Arturo is certain that his brother gets the better of Shara Magomedov, whom the UFC fans have mostly seen showcasing his striking skills, and being pretty good at it.

Arman Tsarukyan’s brother is so confident that he’s going to make it another winning headliner in a row that he’s reportedly putting money on the line. Sources on social media say that Arturo is putting $100,000 on ‘Ahalkalakets’ to beat the Dagestan native and receive a payout of $115,000.

Arman Tsarukyan did not want to pass up the opportunity to compete in Armenia because he never had the chance to do something like that. In fact, in an interview, the star seemed very pessimistic about the chances of UFC coming to his home in the next decade or so. And as added motivation, Tsarukyan has dedicated this fight to his fans.

“I have never wrestled or fought in Armenia. And I know that in the next 5-10 years, the UFC will not be held in Armenia. And I want my fans to come from Georgia, from Armenia, from the villages,” Arman Tsarukyan stated. “Young guys who can’t afford to come to Russia or America, to Qatar to see me. And because of this, I decided to take this fight for them.”

Meanwhile, Arturo Tsarukyan’s confidence in his brother’s grappling skills might be legitimate because a former UFC champion also shares the same sentiment. This particular legend is also a middleweight, just like Shara Magomedov.

Luke Rockhold hails Arman Tsarukyan

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold appears to be a fan of Arman Tsarukyan. He spoke about his chances against the reigning lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria, who has shown no interest in fighting the #1 contender. Some claim that Topuria is avoiding the challenge. Anyhow, Rockhold claims that even though ‘El Matador’ is the champion, Tsarukyan is a more complete fighter who has all the tools.

“Arman is gonna be a problem for Ilia for sure. His wrestling is legit, his grappling is legit. We really get to see how good Ilia is on the ground in that space because Ilia is good, but Arman is elite,” the former UFC champion said on the Submission Radio podcast.

Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Dan Hooker v Arman Tsarukyan Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia prepares to face Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight bout fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

Arman Tsarukyan has no control over how the UFC wants to proceed. So, he might as well engage in conquering side quests. Nevertheless, it’s an interesting idea to pit two UFC stars of different weight classes in a grappling setup, so let us know your pick to win on December 30. How excited do you feel?