Arman Tsarukyan’s Fate in Dana White’s Hands as Justin Gaethje Picked to Challenge Ilia Topuria

Justin Gaethje has never been one to play things safe, and now he could be cashing in on years of chaos. With Ilia Topuria now the UFC lightweight champion following UFC 317, all eyes were on who would challenge him next. Surprisingly, according to Eddie Alvarez, it isn’t the surging Arman Tsarukyan who’ll get the nod—it’ll be Gaethje. Why? Dana White‘s decision seems to prioritize spectacle over rankings.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, the former UFC champion didn’t mince words: Gaethje, in his opinion, earned this shot not by rising through the ranks, but by constantly putting on fights that make fans lean forward. “He’s a spectacle. He’s the highlight. They call him the highlight for a reason,” Alvarez said.

For him, Gaethje represents the type of fighter that adds value every time he enters the cage, win or lose. Alvarez believes that such a legacy is worthy of reward. But the BKFC star did not stop there. When asked about Arman Tsarukyan, he addressed the elephant in the room: “Whether Arman deserves it or not, you get what Dana White tells you you’re going to get.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was a harsh reminder of how UFC matchmaking frequently works. ‘Ahalkalakets’ may be the top contender on paper, having defeated Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush in consecutive fights, but paper does not sell pay-per-views. Arman Tsarukyan, according to Alvarez, does not command the same level of fan demand as ‘The Highlight,’ which, more than anything, shapes the title landscape.

AD

That’s a big pill to swallow for Tsarukyan, who has already missed out on one title opportunity after withdrawing due to injury prior to UFC 311. In any other promotion, his resume would be unquestionable. But in the UFC, moments matter as much as merit. Arman Tsarukyan’s momentum is currently stalled due to terrible luck and timing. Dana White has even suggested that ‘Ahalkalakets’ will need to fight again before receiving his shot, thus restarting the ladder for a fighter who has already climbed it once.

via Imago MMA: UFC 291 – Poirier vs Gaethje Jul 29, 2023 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Justin Gaethje blue gloves reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier red gloves during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Salt Lake City Delta Center Utah USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxSwingerx 20230729_szo_si8_0376

So, as Gaethje prepares for what could be his final attempt at undisputed gold, Tsarukyan is stuck in limbo, unbeaten in nearly five years but still unbooked. But if only star power is the reason behind Gaethje getting the shot, as Alvarez told the Schmo, does that mean he doesn’t have what it takes to actually win when it all comes down to skill?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eddie Alvarez reveals Justin Gaethje’s biggest weapon against Ilia Topuria

If Justin Gaethje’s name opened the door, Eddie Alvarez believes his leg kicks will keep it open. The former UFC champion, who defeated Gaethje in one of the most devastating fights of 2017, claims such kicks are more than just highlight reel material; they are game changers. Especially against someone like ‘El Matador.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Justin can beat anyone at any time with that weapon of his,” Alvarez told The Bohnfire. “He just smashes that lead leg.” Alvarez sees Gaethje’s actual threat there. Fighters with boxing-heavy stances, like Ilia Topuria, frequently maintain weight on their front foot, making them easy targets. “I love when Justin starts landing that leg kick and watch really strong, violent men start to limp,” he added.

However, Alvarez does not advocate chaos. He wants ‘The Highlight’ to be more precise this time. “A little more calculated, a little bit less reckless abandonment,” he said. But if Gaethje combines patience and punishment, those kicks could be the key to ending Topuria’s rule before it even begins.