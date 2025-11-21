What Is Arman Tsarukyan’s Net Worth in 2025? UFC Earnings, Family Wealth & Endorsements

When Arman Tsarukyan rolled up after UFC 300 in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, the MMA world blinked twice. UFC CEO Dana White was utterly shocked to see the fighter and asked him, “Where did you get that?” Why was White so surprised? It’s simple: Tsarukyan’s UFC fighting salary alone isn’t typically enough to afford such a luxury car.

This naturally raises the question: where did he get the Rolls-Royce, and what is his actual net worth? Well, many might be surprised to know that the number one lightweight contender comes from a wealthy Armenian family settled in Russia. Want to know more? Let us have a closer look!

How Much Is Arman Tsarukyan Worth? Estimated Wealth & Sources of Income

The Armenian has been raking in dollars through his UFC payouts. According to reports, the fighter raked in a base salary of $90K for his outing at UFC on ESPN: Vettori vs. Cannonier card against Joaquim Silva. He finished the fight in the third round by way of a knockout, thus getting another $90K as a win bonus and $16K as an incentive. With a lump sum of about $200k through his fight against an unranked fighter, Tsarukyan got a massive payday, but that is nothing compared to his payout against his victory performance against Charles Oliveira.

The Armenian fighter took the fight to the distance and defeated the Brazilian by way of a unanimous decision. This victory got him a massive $500k payday. However, it must be noted that the original salary has not been disclosed as of now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arman Tsarukyan (@arm_011)

What about his endorsements, you ask? The fighter has secured several notable endorsement deals. His major partnership is with LIT ENERGY, the energy drink brand. Additionally, Tsarukyan has teamed up with a variety of brands, including VEM Exotic Rentals, Full Violence, PARI, Sanabul, and Azat Mard. Now, let us move on to the actual amount the fighter has raked in till now from his fighting career.

Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC Fight Purses: Career Earnings & Biggest Paydays

The number one lightweight contender has demonstrated exceptional skills throughout his career. It’s funny that he started in combat sports as a way to be cool. With a career record of 22 victories and only 3 defeats, Tsarukyan is only one step away from the lightweight title shot, as his upcoming clash against Dan Hooker would decide his future. Regardless, according to various sources, the Armenian fighter earns a base salary per fight reported to be approximately $90,000.

In addition to his base salary, Tsarukyan has earned performance bonuses that significantly boost his earnings. For instance, after his victory over Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night 192, he received a $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus, bringing his total earnings for that fight to $140,000. The fighter earned a considerable chunk of money through his outing against Charles Oliveira as well. Now, that we have information about his net worth, let’s have a look at his family background.

Family Money vs UFC Salary: How Arman Built His Financial Portfolio

Born in Georgia, Arman Tsarukyan is the son of Nairi Tsarukyan, a wealthy businessman. The entire family left Armenia and settled in Russia when Tsarukyan was just three years old. Arman is the middle child with an older brother and a younger sister. In an interview with the Olymp Fight Club, Arman Tsarukyan emphasized that his father’s work ethic motivated him to work harder.

His father starts work at 6 AM and works until late into the night, maintaining strict discipline and expecting the same from his employees, with zero tolerance for laziness. Tsarukyan and his brother helped their father from a young age, and by age 11, Arman earned 500 rubles per hour for his work. That way, Tsarukyan was able to learn the ropes from a financial perspective, even buying his own moped at a young age.

Where does Tsarukyan’s love for cars come from, considering he was rolling around in a Rolls Royce? Well, his father bought him his first car at the age of 16. It was a Subaru STI. In one of his confessions, Tsarukyan stated that he buys cars and ships them to Russia or Armenia whenever he feels like it.

Regarding his family wealth, the exact information about his father’s net worth is unavailable other than the fact that he is in the construction business. As such, Arman Tsarukyan’s net worth isn’t a simple number, it’s the product of UFC success, sharp business instincts, lucrative endorsements, and a family foundation built long before he ever threw a punch!