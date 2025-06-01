Arman Tsarukyan’s Millionaire Father Loses to Khamzat Chimaev While Chasing American Dream

The UFC’s international stars are no strangers to passport issues, but just as one story ends, another begins. As Khamzat Chimaev finally receives his long-awaited US visa, another top UFC contender finds himself in a frustratingly familiar situation. Arman Tsarukyan may be one of the best in the lightweight division, but one key figure is absent from his journey: his father. And that’s unfortunately not by choice.

When questioned if his father chose to skip his fights because he didn’t wish to see his fights, ‘Ahalkalakets’ quickly clarified during the post-event press conference of the ADXC, where he recently performed: “He wants to, but he can’t get a visa yet.” That single line encapsulates the reality that many international fighters face: skill can unlock the cage door, but it does not always get your family through immigration.

Arman Tsarukyan, who carries on his father’s influence and legacy, feels the absence more than fans understand. Nairi Tsarukyan is not your average parent; he is a wealthy construction magnate living in Russia. His rich lifestyle, which includes a private aircraft and luxurious real estate, is a far cry from the grit of the UFC. Despite his best efforts, he has yet to obtain a visa for the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since 2022, ‘Ahalkalakets’ has competed primarily outside of the United States, most notably in Abu Dhabi. While he has not complained publicly, it is evident that visa restrictions have influenced his path, limiting options and requiring strategic decisions.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Khamzat Chimaev, who was previously considered to be banned from US soil due to his ties to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, now appears free to compete in the United States. With speculation that the new political climate created by Donald Trump’s return to the president’s chair has helped smooth the way, it raises more questions. If ‘Borz’ can receive clearance, why not Nairi Tsarukyan?

via Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Austin – Dariush vs Tsarukyan Dec 2, 2023 Austin, Texas, USA Arman Tsarukyan blue gloves prior to the fight against Beneil Dariush red gloves during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Austin Moody Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDustinxSafranekx 20231202_szo_om2_0356

Arman Tsarukyan is currently climbing the ranks without his father in the front row. However, fans—and most likely the fighter himself—are still hoping that one day his family will be able to watch his rise in person, inside an American arena. But till then, he is making sure he sets the stage on fire whenever he performs outside the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Arman Tsarukyan submits Patricky Pitbull in Russia

Arman Tsarukyan may be missing a piece of his puzzle in the United States, but he’s been meticulously putting the rest of it together in Russia. With his father still unable to join him in American arenas, ‘Ahalkalakets’ continues to build his name elsewhere, and he’s doing so against high-level opposition.

This newest chapter unfolded in front of a loud Russian audience at ADXC, where Tsarukyan went onto the mats and left another seasoned name in his wake. In a difficult five-round battle against Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire—one of Bellator’s most decorated fighters, now in the UFC—Tsarukyan proved to fans why he is still one of the most complete fighters in the sport.

Pitbull, who is no stranger to pressure or elite wrestling, was game for the entire contest. However, Tsarukyan’s patience and conditioning paid off. In the final seconds of the fifth round, he sneaked around the back and locked in a tight rear-naked choke. It was more than just a victory; it was a statement, particularly against a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with championship experience, Charles Oliveira.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is Tsarukyan’s second combat sports victory since his previous UFC appearance, and it’s evident that he’s keeping his skills sharp as he awaits his next Octagon assignment. A decision win in Karate Combat earlier this month sparked interest, but this Pitbull submission has raised eyebrows.

Now, with UFC 317 coming and lightweight contenders soon to shift, Arman Tsarukyan is back in the mix. He does not know if a title opportunity is next, but he is convinced that wherever he fights—whether in Russia, Abu Dhabi, or the United States—he will make it unforgettable. And hopefully, he will have his father there by his side. What do you think? Why are they unable to get a visa? Let us know in the comments.