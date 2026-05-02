Arman Tsarukyan’s Rival Under Fire for KO’ing Mentally Disabled Rapper: “Beating a Dude Who Can’t Fight”

Arman Tsarukyan’s name is back in controversy once again. But this time, it has nothing to do with the UFC lightweight contender’s actions. Instead, one of his bitter rivals is facing backlash from fans for knocking out a mentally disabled rapper.

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In a recently viral video, the Armenian’s Real American Freestyle rival, Georgio Poullas, was seen having a sparring session with rapper Crip Mac in a backyard. The Ohio native, who’s a trained combat sports athlete, managed to land heavy shots and knocked out the rapper, who has revealed he suffers from mental health issues and schizophrenia. However, Poullas appreciated Mac for taking the fight.

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“Ay, only out of respect, Crip Mac may not be the best fighter in the world, but he has the biggest b—s of everyone I have ever met,” Poullas said in the video.

For those who don’t know, Crip Mac is a Los Angeles-based rapper and a member of a group called 55th Street Crips, which is known for making viral content on social media. Beyond that, the LA rapper also has a solid presence on streaming platforms like Kick.

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While the background of their sparring session isn’t clear, World of Hip Hop’s Instagram page posted that it was Crip Mac who wanted to “test himself” in a boxing match against Georgio Poullas, which ended in a knockout. So, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the influencer initiated the sparring in the first place.

However, the incident isn’t entirely surprising, given that Mac reportedly gets into beef with fellow influencers. Previously, another viral social media personality, Deen the Great, also knocked the rapper out in a viral sparring clip.

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But, after Poullas knocked him out, the fans threw backlash at Arman Tsarukyan’s rival for beating a person with mental health issues, and they didn’t mince their words reacting to the viral clip.

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Fans react after Arman Tsarukyan’s rival knocks out rapper Crip Mac

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “Beating up a mentally handicapped person isn’t a flex.” Following that comment, another user took shots at Tsarukyan’s rival and wrote, “A professional fighter beating on a street dude who can’t fight, this had to be a humiliation ritual or something.”

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The Los Angeles-based rapper recently detailed his lifelong struggles with schizophrenia and other mental health issues on the Gangsta Chronicles podcast. That’s why fans have been calling out Georgio Poullas for going all guns blazing on the Mac. However, some have also pointed out that the Ohio native should’ve considered going easy since he’s already trained in martial arts, while the rapper wasn’t.

Pointing that out, one fan wrote, “High-level fighter beats up autistic adult is a better caption.” Then another user also took a jab at Arman Tsarukyan’s rival, writing, “Guy who can’t fight knocks out other guy who can’t fight. Slow news day.” After that, another fan decided to take a dig at both individuals, writing, “Both are horrible, only difference is one is supposedly a trained athlete 💀.”

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Following that, a fan mentioned, “Arman would’ve killed him in a fight 😂,” reacting to the sparring. The UFC lightweight contender has already defeated Poullas twice in the RAF (6 and 7), and things could actually get out of hand for Poullas if they ever collide inside a cage.

Lastly, another fan commented against Crip Mac, “Well apparently he’s cognitive enough to talk about being in a gang and doing criminal s—t. Stop with the victim bull—t, that’s a grown ass man he can make his own decisions.” Here, the user pointed out the LA-based rapper’s history of involvement in illegal activities, for which he was also sentenced to prison.

That said, do you think Tsarukyan’s adversary could’ve gone a little easier on the rapper?