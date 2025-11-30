Arman Tsarukyan’s Teammate Flees to Malaysia After Beating Streamer Who Paid Him $30,000 Over Dana White Joke

Arman Tsarukyan and his team are not the ones to joke about in the MMA world right now. This week, Dana White and the UFC dealt a major blow to Tsarukyan’s hopes of landing a title shot. Despite the Russian-Armenian fighter’s efforts, the UFC president announced an interim lightweight title bout between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. While this decision was tough for Tsarukyan to swallow, he didn’t hold back in criticizing the promotion, posting a scathing remark on social media. Now, the situation has taken another turn.

Arman Tsarukyan’s teammate, Shovkhal Churchaev, grabbed headlines after attacking streamer Subo Mamedov during a live stream over a joke. Following the incident, Churchaev reportedly ran off with $30,000, which the streamer had paid him for appearing on the show.

Arman Tsarukyan’s teammate attacks a mocking streamer during a live show

Shovkhal Churchaev has long built a controversial reputation in the MMA world due to his history of violent behavior. Known for his aggressive tendencies, Churchaev trains as part of Arman Tsarukyan’s team. This time, however, streamer Subhan Mamedov triggered the St. Petersburg star during a live stream in Dubai.

“This is Shovkhal, he’s a fighter, his thing is to crawl on his knees after Dana White begging to get signed to the UFC,” reported an MMA-focused page, translating a statement that provoked Arman Tsarukyan’s teammate. Losing control, Churchaev attacked Mamedov with a series of slaps, punches, and knee strikes, dragging him down and mauling him during the argument.

“What kind of behavior is that?” yelled Shovkhal Churchaev. “When I treated you well, did you decide to take advantage of it or what? I’m talking to you again in my name. If you speak in my name again… will you? I’m telling you again — will you? I’m talking to you. Will you? You won’t? Will you? Who are you? Who are you? Who the hell are you? Who the hell are you? Come here!”

According to the latest update, Subhan Mamedov has reported the incident to Dubai police. Meanwhile, on Russian social media, followers of the Russian fighter defended him, saying he was reacting to humiliation. Churchaev, however, has already traveled to Malaysia, as shown on his recent Instagram story.

Previously, Shovkhal Churchaev, a lightweight fighter with an 8-2 record, attempted to join the UFC but reportedly failed to finalize a contract. His UFC status remains uncertain, and with this latest incident, it is unclear whether Dana White and the promotion will sign him.

One thing is certain: Churchaev, like Dillon Danis, has firmly established himself as a controversial figure in MMA, having also been involved in the brawl with Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi in late 2023. However, Dubai’s strict laws could now create serious problems for the St. Petersburg star.

Shovkhal Churchaev faces trouble under UAE’s strict laws

Arman Tsarukyan’s teammate first gained attention in 2022 during a podcast, where he allegedly pulled a gun on his opponent live on air. The incident took place on the Ranting Brother podcast in Moscow, which featured fighters Shovkhal Churchaev and Mohammad Heibati.

Fast forward to now, following his latest assault on a live streamer in Dubai, Shovkhal Churchaev is once again in the spotlight. However, this time, the repercussions could be far more serious, according to reports from Baku. Criminal defense attorney Maxim Silvestri, who has previously spoken about the consequences of attacking someone in public, weighed in on the matter.

“In Dubai, they take many measures regarding public safety,” Maxim Silvestri explained, “And according to their legislation, bodily harm and insults in public places or at work can result in large fines and prison terms. Here, the blogger was probably caused serious bodily harm.”

“By analogy with Russian legislation, in Dubai, serious injuries are considered those that resulted in disability for more than 20 days. In Russia, moderate severity is qualified under Article 112 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, where disability lasts 21 days – a minimal difference.”

At this point, Shovkhal Churchaev’s situation remains uncertain, as he has seemingly already left the UAE. It is unclear if he will be able to return, especially given that Dubai is a major hub for Russian fighters, and he could still face legal consequences. Stay tuned.