Arman Tsarukyan’s Title Dream Takes Another Setback as Fan Altercation Leads to Injury

For Arman Tsarukyan, momentum has never really been an issue. Staying on track has. And just when everything seemed to be falling into place for a long-awaited lightweight title shot, another unexpected twist entered the picture—this time far from the Octagon.

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The UFC lightweight contender revealed that he suffered a broken finger following an altercation with fans mere hours before his grappling bout against Urijah Faber at RAF 08. And it’s the how that’s even more bizarre. Because what began as a routine interaction quickly turned into something else entirely.

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“We left the hotel, [a few fans] attacked us,” Arman Tsarukyan said on Adam Zubayraev’s YouTube channel. “I really did break a finger. They didn’t attack; they were asking for photos, pulling at me.

“I said, ‘Why are you yanking me? And then it all kicked off.”

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It’s the kind of chaos that has quietly followed ‘Ahalkalakets’ throughout his rise.

From fan altercations to brawling with his RAF rival, the 29-year-old has repeatedly found himself dealing with distractions outside of competition. And, while none of them have completely derailed his career, they have certainly compromised his path at critical moments—especially now, when he is arguably closer than ever to a title shot.

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That explains everything about his mindset. However, it also highlights the risk. Because, while Arman Tsarukyan continues to prove his toughness and willingness to step up, moments like these raise a different question entirely: whether everything outside the cage is starting to cost him as much as what happens inside it.

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But it seems like the Armenian has no concerns about it at all. In fact, he has already gotten himself his next RAF fight offer as well.

Arman Tsarukyan says he’s been offered an RAF match with Colby Covington

Arman Tsarukyan‘s resolve to keep pushing forward, regardless of setbacks, has now led him in yet another direction. Despite dealing with a fractured finger and competing in a high-profile grappling contest, the Armenian isn’t slowing down. If anything, he’s adding more to his plate.

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Following his win over Urijah Faber, ‘Ahalkalakets’ claimed that Real American Freestyle has already approached him with another bout, this time against Colby Covington.

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“On the 30th, RAF offer me a match with Colby Covington,” he said on Adam Zubayraev’s YouTube channel. “With Colby Covington, I think it would be a strong media matchup because when it comes to talking trash, I won’t stay on the sidelines either.

Because with Colby Covington, it’s never just about what happens on the mat. It is about the surrounding noise. The buildup. The chaos. And ‘Ahalkalakets’ seems to be more than willing to lean into that side of the game as well, stating clearly that he will not remain silent if things escalate. In fact, he has already called this fight ‘easy money’ for himself.

In many ways, it follows the pattern—another “side quest” that keeps him busy, visible, and engaged in conversation. The only question is how everything fits into the bigger picture. Because, while Arman Tsarukyan continues to accept offers, he is also keeping an eye on June 14.

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“I’d want [Justin] Gaethje to pull out,” he added. “Gaethje pulls out, I fight [Ilia] Topuria, take the belt, and kick him out of the UFC.”

The White House card remains the real target, with the Armenian ready as the backup for the main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. It’s a difficult balancing act—stay active, stay ready, and somehow be first in line if opportunity strikes, but ‘Ahalkakets’ has surely been pulling it off so far.