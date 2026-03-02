Armenian Uber Driver Reveals Arman Tsarukyan’s Family History in Candid Interaction

Sometimes the most compelling stories about a fighter’s past aren’t found in interviews or documentaries, but in a candid conversation in an Uber ride. While UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan stands out as one of the exceptional Armenian-Russian fighters in the UFC, when it comes to representation, ‘Ahalkalakets’ chooses to fight under the Armenian flag instead of Russia. Even though he has spent most of his life in Russia, his bond with his homeland remains strong. So, what led Arman Tsarukyan and his family to move to Russia?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, renowned MMA journalist Chris LeBeau, while riding in an Uber, met a cab driver from Armenia’s capital. During their conversation about Arman Tsarukyan, the driver shared the fighter’s early life and family history, including the reason his family left Armenia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He grew up in Russia. But he was born in Armenia. Then in the ’90s, they moved to Russia because the Soviet Union collapsed. Right, so people lost jobs. Russia is a big country, you know, it has jobs. So the family moved to Russia. He grew up there,” the unnamed Uber driver told MMA Uncensored’s founder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tsarukyan, who was born on October 11, 1996, lived in a small town close to the Georgian border in Armenia. During his early days, his country faced conflicts along with Georgia and Russia as the USSR fell apart.

When ‘Ahalkalakets’ was around three years old, his businessman father, Nairi Tsarukyan, along with his mother, siblings, and the entire family, moved to Russia. They eventually settled in Khabarovsk near the Chinese-Russian border.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

It was in Russia that Arman Tsarukyan first developed a passion for sports, initially trying both freestyle wrestling and ice hockey. He later shifted his focus to wrestling and ultimately went on to pursue a career in MMA. However, his journey to this point has not been smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early life struggles behind Arman Tsarukyan come to light

Known to many as the “Armenian Batman,” Arman Tsarukyan has risen to the top of the UFC lightweight division. Yet, beyond his skills in the cage, ‘Ahalkalakets’ draws attention for his off-the-cage antics, including brawls, flaunting his luxurious lifestyle, and indulging in extravagant meals, like some of the most expensive caviar dishes. Through these actions, he shows that he doesn’t need a title shot to make his bread and butter.

However, life did not always treat Tsarukyan and his family luxuriously. Alongside his public image of success, he carries the hardships of being an immigrant, which began when his family moved to Russia after leaving everything behind in Armenia. In fact, his older brother, Artur Tsarukyan, recently shared the family’s early struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t even have wrestling shoes. Like at all,” he told Red Corner MMA. “We lived in the countryside back then, in a sort of a ‘ghetto’. So when we came to the city center and saw guys with Asics wrestling shoes, it had a wow effect on us,” he continued.

Moreover, “We could also tell a lot of things about the way we used to live. But why? I think all of us went through this stage of our lives when we were younger,” Artur added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Arman Tsarukyan holds the top-ranked lightweight contender spot and has achieved almost everything. However, the UFC title still eludes him. So, can he claim that championship by the end of the year? Let us know what you think.