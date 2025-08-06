Artem Lobov Issues “$2 Billion” Warning to Conor McGregor Amid Legal Fight

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor used to be the best of friends. What happened? Well, a bunch of things in hindsight, but what people attribute as the main reason for the fall of their friendship is one entity in particular — one that took ‘The Notorious’ wealth to a different sphere. And what did that leave Artem? With zilch — according to ‘The Russian Hammer’, at least.

The reason for their split? Whisky. Or, more precisely, the billion-dollar juggernaut known as Proper No. 12. A brand that changed their lives, and one that prompted Artem Lobov to sue Conor McGregor, as he recently revealed his side of the tale while warning that he will not shy away from his rightful part of it.

Lobov demands his share of the Proper No. Twelve

Artem Lobov claims that the extremely successful whiskey brand was not solely Conor McGregor’s idea—it was their shared vision. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Russian fighter revealed that he proposed the concept to the Irishman, carried out initial research, and convinced all parties to opt for a budget-friendly, entry-level product rather than a high-end blend.

“When I told this to Conor, he told me to go and see what I could get… Despite such a big gap, entry-level whiskeys did not perform well at all on the market. Everyone was pushing for Conor to do an expensive whiskey,” Lobov said. “But I understood Conor’s fan base. It needs to be entry-level whiskey.” Well, that vision proved to be worth billions. The whiskey brand made $600 million in the first sale alone, with Lobov claiming that the brand is currently valued at almost $2 billion.

via Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – OCTOBER 24, 2019: Former UFC lightweight champion, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, gives a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C0474

He maintains that ‘The Notorious’ guaranteed him 5% of the deal, sealed with a handshake. “Unfortunately, yes, I did get f—– over on this deal… But I guarantee you, I can’t wait to be in court and show that Conor was actually proper s— on this deal,” he stated. “I cannot leave this like this… I need to shine light on this and show who was a true and loyal friend—and who was actually a snake.”

Artem Lobov’s current relationship with Conor McGregor

Artem Lobov’s choice to pursue legal action has cast a lasting shadow on what was once a brotherhood. “Obviously, things are not good between me and Conor,” Lobov confessed on the Ariel Helwani Show. “We always had each other’s backs. I feel I showed him unmatched loyalty… I was the only one to never accept a cent from him.” Despite the bitterness, one can still sense a flicker of hope in Lobov’s words.

Perhaps it is a hint that the Russian fighter hasn’t completely given up on the man he once called his brother. However, that resolution might only occur following an extensive and public legal battle. For Artem Lobov, the courtroom isn’t about money; it signifies principle, legacy, and clearing his name. Regardless of the Irishman’s response, the $2 billion shadow of Proper No. Twelve now looms large over their broken friendship.