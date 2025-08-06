Artem Lobov Reveals Kadyrov’s Role in Altercation With Team Khabib That Made Him Fear for His Life

For most fans, Artem Lobov vs. Zubaira Tukhugov is simply another grudge fight that has finally materialized. But for Lobov, the seven-year wait was more than just unfinished business; it was about survival. Politics, personal ties, and pure fear prevented him from fighting outside the ring before the cage door closed. Now that the PFL bout has been officially booked for Dubai, Lobov is finally speaking out about what happened back in 2018.

The Russian Featherweight opened up on The MMA Hour, recalling the stressful night when Khabib Nurmagomedov met him alone before returning with a mob. Artem Lobov believes that their private talk had ended peacefully. However, when ‘The Eagle’ returned with backup, including Tukhugov, it became evident that the script had changed.

“I was a bit confused,” Lobov said. “Me and you just sorted it, the two of us one-on-one, and now with ten guys with you, you suddenly have more questions for me?” Then came the bit that made Lobov reconsider his next step. As tensions rose, it was no longer just about MMA. Tukhugov, Lobov noted, carried weight outside the cage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s a relative of the Chechen president, Ramzan Kadyrov,” Lobov said, emphasizing the fear and influence connected with that name. “You’re not going to mess with him too much… this man is not to be messed with.” Suddenly, the trash talk and insults meant something far more dangerous, particularly in the world of Russian politics and power.

AD

Despite his displeasure with how things turned out, Artem Lobov believes he made the right decision. Fighting Tukhugov outside of the Octagon could have landed him in jail, or worse. “To be honest, I don’t want to live that life,” he told Ariel Helwani on his show. “Let’s do it like real men, one-on-one.”

via Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA AUGUST 18, 2021: Russian mixed martial artist and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gives a news conference. Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS10CE3D

For the featherweight, waiting seven years was a small price to pay for the opportunity to settle the score on his own terms, in a controlled environment, without fear of real-world repercussions. The long-awaited confrontation will now take place at PFL Dubai, with no gangs, politics, or power moves involved. Only fists, four-ounce gloves, and a cage.

Lobov sees this as more than just a fight. It is a release. Tukhugov sees it as an opportunity to take action after years of buildup. One way or another, the feud that triggered McGregor’s infamous bus rampage is getting its long-overdue closure. But while Takhugova Takhugov will most likely have Khabib Nurmagomedov by his side, can we get to see a reunion between Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor? Have the duo patched things up yet?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Artem Lobov reveals current relationship with Conor McGregor

Their bond once seemed unbreakable: training together, cornering each other, and standing together at the height of McGregor’s UFC success. But as Artem Lobov prepares for his long-awaited fight against Zubaira Tukhugov, the silence between him and the Irishman speaks volumes. Years of loyalty have given way to lawsuits and public tension, and Lobov isn’t pretending things are fine.

“Obviously, things are not good between me and Conor,” Lobov recently revealed. He recalls always having Conor McGregor’s back, refusing money throughout camps to show his loyalty. “I would dare for him to name anyone… who was more loyal than I was.” That connection now feels distant, and Lobov notices a difference in ‘The Notorious’ too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And what’s the difference? According to him, McGregor is less focused and a lot more distracted. “Now, Conor couldn’t even make it to a press conference with a sore toe. That’s not the same Conor; this isn’t the guy that I know,” Lobov said. Nonetheless, Lobov feels a comeback might solve everything.

“If he just came back and knocked someone out,” he said, “I think Khabib would come back too.” Lobov believes that a single statement win might reignite not only old rivalries but also old friendships. But what do you think? Will we see ‘The Notorious’ get back to his old, dedicated self anytime soon? Let us know in the comments.