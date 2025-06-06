As Francis Ngannou vs. Tom Aspinall Gains Steam, UFC World Buries Dana White Under Pressure

“I’ll tell you something. I’ve got a date and a location,” revealed UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall this week during an appearance on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast. The Brit made it clear that (in his opinion) reigning heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is “retired.” Instead, he hinted at a different opponent—sending shockwaves through the MMA community. ‘Bones’, who has held the heavyweight belt for over 800 days, has defended it only once, creating mounting frustration for both fans and the promotion.

Just as Tom Aspinall’s update stirred the pot, another bombshell hit the MMA world. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s team hinted at his interest in returning to the Octagon. ‘The Predator’ exited the UFC in 2023 following a failed negotiation with Dana White and company. He later signed with the PFL and tested his skills in the boxing world. Addressing the situation during an appearance on Home of Fight, Ngannou’s coach Eric Nicksick said,

“Enough time has passed, I would love to see them mend these fences and get back to competing in the UFC. I think it’s more about business than it is about ego, at least it is from Francis’ side. Now where does his motivations come from? It’s not about money, it’s about competition. And the best competition is in the UFC. I think this is more about business than it is about ego, at least, it is from Francis’s side. He wants the opportunity to be paid for… It’s like being an independent contractor.”

Francis Ngannou’s possible comeback might be the key to resolving one of UFC’s biggest challenges—Tom Aspinall has held the interim heavyweight title for a record 534 days without a clear path to unify it. The highly anticipated unification bout with Jon Jones has been repeatedly postponed, mired in delays and uncertainty, as reported in a recent update on X by Home of Fight.

And while Ngannou may not be the mystery opponent Tom Aspinall alluded to, a comeback would undoubtedly reshape the heavyweight landscape. Still, that return may be far from straightforward. Dana White has publicly slammed ‘The Predator’ in the past, calling him “full of s—.” The Cameroonian, for his part, hasn’t shied away from firing back, further straining the already frayed relationship.

And so, the big question remains: Will Dana White ever welcome Francis Ngannou back to the UFC? Let’s see what the fans have to say.

Fans gave their honest take on the potential Francis Ngannou vs. Tom Aspinall fight

More than his anger, UFC president Dana White is known for being a savvy businessman. So it’s unlikely he’ll let ‘bitterness’ stand in the way of what’s best for the promotion. White’s tough approach was evident years ago during his public feud with Tito Ortiz, which stemmed from similar issues as Francis Ngannou’s recent contract dispute—Ortiz openly criticized White and the UFC leadership. Although Ortiz left the promotion in 2012, Dana later showed interest in working with him again.

Ortiz returned in 2014 for his final run until 2016, proving that business interests eventually take precedence. Now, with rumors swirling about Francis Ngannou’s potential return, fans are excited by the prospect. One fan remarked, “Yes, this is the HW fight we want so Jones retires and Francis wants to come back? LOL.” When ‘The Predator’ left the UFC, he was reportedly in talks to face Jon Jones. However, contract disagreements arose because Ngannou wanted the flexibility to pursue boxing matches outside the UFC, which White refused. This dashed fans’ hopes of seeing the much-anticipated super fight.

With Tom Aspinall now in the picture, opinions are strong. One fan declared, “I’m all for @AspinallMMA to knockout @francis_ngannou in round one!” The Brit has rapidly built a reputation in just a few years, admired for his speed and fighting style—reminiscent of a flyweight’s agility—making him a formidable heavyweight. Having defeated notable fighters like Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, fans are eager for a potential Aspinall vs. Jones showdown. One fan said, “‘I’d rather watch this than Jones vs Tom. This is actually for the REAL HW belt,’” while another opined, “This is a better fight than Jones vs Aspinall.”

Both Francis Ngannou and Tom Aspinall have demonstrated powerhouse performances, fueling hopes that they could shape the perfect heavyweight division in MMA. Since leaving UFC in 2023, ‘The Predator’ has fought just once—last year at a PFL event where he knocked out Renan Ferreira. The Interim champ last fought at UFC 284 in the summer of last year. Given all this, fans are optimistic, with one predicting, “This fight saves the heavyweight division, the winner of this would become a massive PPV star for the UFC.”

Still, a heavyweight title clash in the UFC feels distant. Dana White has urged fans to stay patient, assuring that the Jon Jones fight is still on the cards. Yet, with Francis Ngannou’s name re-entering the conversation, a fan remarked, “Fans ultimately win because Jones was afraid to lose.” Do you think a Ngannou vs. Tom Aspinall fight is something the promotion would make happen? Share your prediction.