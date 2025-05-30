As Paddy Pimblett Takes Away UFC Lifeline, Arman Tsarukyan Calls Out Dana White Privilege for Justin Gaethje Fight

After pulling out of UFC 311 due to an injury at the last minute, Arman Tsarukyan‘s troubles are growing. The Armenian star was hoping to take on a credible contender to get himself back into the title picture, with Paddy Pimblett making his case for a fight against a top contender next. However, ‘The Baddy’ wants nothing to do with ‘Akhalkalakets’ and expressed interest in former interim champion Justin Gaethje while mocking Tsarukyan.

“It’s more than likely Justin Gaethje,” Paddy Pimblett told BBC Sport. “No one [cares] about Arman Tsarukyan… he’s just an absolute tool.” He certainly has no respect for Arman Tsarukyan, as he labeled the Armenian star unreliable after his last-minute pullout prior to his fight against Islam Makhachev. The 28-year-old, as expected, did not take the Scouser’s words too kindly, and put him on blast, claiming that he’s got ‘Dana White Privilege’.

The #1-ranked lightweight may have mixed feelings about Paddy Pimblett’s UFC run but understands that fighting and beating him would be beneficial. ‘The Baddy’s undefeated in the UFC and had an amazing showing last time out against Michael Chandler, whom he shut down in the third round. But he doesn’t think Pimblett wants any piece of him, and insinuates the fact that Pimblett wants an easy way out, and Dana White’s helping him in that regard.

“It was obvious you were talking trash with zero intention of backing it up. Your UFC career is built on handouts, hype, and shortcuts to the top,” Arman Tsarukyan tweeted recently. This isn’t the first time that he’s called out Pimblett for taking the easy road, as it was just over a month ago when ‘Ahalkalakets’ labeled Pimblett as a “clown” with “a funny accent.“

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t the only fighter who’s spoken about Dana White playing favorites with Paddy Pimblett. Jared Gordon had similar complaints. However, the Liverpudlian seems least bothered about the criticisms as he recently shared his take on how a potential fight against Justin Gaethje would pan out. Here’s what he had to say.

Paddy Pimblett envisions a title shot with a win over Justin Gaethje

Everybody’s looking for that gold, and while some fighters go back to the drawing board, others move forward to earn their chance. UFC 314 was a big one for Paddy Pimblett as Dana White couldn’t stop singing his praise following the ‘Fight of the Night’ honor-winning TKO win. Pimblett seemed very confident that if he can replicate another victory like he did against Michael Chandler, he’s going to face the champion sooner rather than later. That’s exactly what he’s set out to do as he calls for the fight against Justin Gaethje.

“I know for a fact if I beat Gaethje, I’m next in line [no matter who is champion],” Paddy Pimblett told TNT Sports. “It could be [my next fight], it’s just if he says yes or not, because he’s fighting down the rankings again. After what I just did to Chandler, I think I finish Justin Gaethje.” Well, it remains to be seen if Dana White gives him the green light on the fight against the former BMF champion.

Paddy Pimblett is now 7-0 in the UFC, and there have been fighters who’ve won title shots after racking up a similar record. Jon Jones is one of those fighters who got his first title shot in his eighth fight in Dana White’s promotion. So maybe Pimblett isn’t that far off from getting what he wants if he can secure one more win. Would you agree? Let us know in the comments down below.