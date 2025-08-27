Axed UFC 319 Fighter Shows Zero Remorse After Finding a Lifeline at Jon Jones’ Promotion

Bryan Battle should have been aware that he was walking on thin ice when he stepped onto the weighing scale prior to UFC 319. The welterweight-cum-middleweight fighter came in four pounds over the welterweight limit at UFC 310, but that fight went on to take place at catchweight because Dana White had no choice. But again, ‘The Butcher’ repeated the same mistake at UFC 319 on his 185lbs debut, but weighed four pounds over the limit once again.

This mistake left Dana White no choice but to release him from the UFC. Bryan Battle had been quiet for a while, but recently he revealed that he’s already got his post-fight career rolling with a fight in Jon Jones and Mike Perry-owned promotion, Dirty Boxing Championship. It did not take Battle too much time, and when asked about his UFC mishap, he didn’t seem to care too much.

Ex-UFC fighter has no regrets after Dana White & Co. released him

Bryan Battle appeared to show no issues with the fact that his weight-cutting process hadn’t worked out. And the fact that he departed the UFC on a bad note and left a sour taste in Dana White’s mouth is also something that has not affected him, but that’s because he understands the things that he should not have done. ‘The Butcher’ intends to do better in the future, but at the same time, remain authentic.

“It’s [leaving UFC] is definitely tough. But in my life, I don’t think you can regret any decisions you’ve made… You can learn from them,” Bryan Battle told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “Our decisions, our history make us who we are. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself.”



But looking back, Bryan Battle was pretty honest when he admitted that he wished he could have avoided his mistake. But just like he said already, it’s all about learning and progressing. “Obviously, I’m not happy with how things went. I would do things differently if I could have gone back, but that’s me now. Me now knows that, and I’m better now… I’m gonna be better from this,” the former UFC fighter added.

So, does this mean the end of his career in the world’s biggest MMA promotion? Well, not at all! Bryan Battle is determined to make his way back into the UFC and Dana White’s good graces. Here’s what he had to say.

Bryan Battle is gunning for a UFC return

Yes, Bryan Battle’s UFC career dreams are not over, and he has full confidence in himself and his fighting skills. The 30-year-old is looking forward to the opportunity to show his mettle and make his presence felt in other promotions before ultimately making it back to the UFC. However, Battle claims that the biggest battle now is to make sure he makes weight for his upcoming fight, which is on Thursday.

“Everyone knows I’m f–-ing nice with it when it comes to fighting. Now it’s just time to clean up all the other things and show that I can be a professional … There’s people asking about me in different places, but I will say the end goal … is to get back to the UFC and f–-ing show out,” he added. “But one thing at a time. I gotta start with making weight this Thursday, winning this fight on Friday, and then I can worry about the next step after that.”

We’ll have to see if the former UFC fighter can turn around his weight-cutting approach in his post-UFC career. It will also be interesting to see if he can really do what he says he wants to do, and that is, to come back to the biggest promotion in the world. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.