Axed UFC Fighter Cautioned by Fans as Return Opportunity Comes With “Serious” Caveat

Muhammad Mokaev‘s career has taken an unusually quiet detour for a fighter who once seemed to be unstoppable. Not due to losses or a lack of talent, but because timing, tension, and perception all collided at the wrong time. One minute, he was an undefeated flyweight on the verge of a title shot. The next moment, he was outside the Octagon, watching the division go on without him.

That is why any movement involving Mokaev now feels heavy. Every win, post, and appearance raises the same underlying question: is this the long way back, or the start of something else entirely? This week, Mokaev sent the clearest hint yet that he is considering re-entry—just not in the way many expected.

Muhammad Mokaev gets a shot at a UFC reunion

Muhammad Mokaev said on X that he has been offered a matchup under the UFC banner, but in a different setting. “I have been offered to compete against Mikey Musumeci for the UFC BJJ belt,” Mokaev said, a brief statement that sparked interest across the MMA world. Especially since he ended up asking fans what they would like him to do: “What do you think, guys? 🙂”

And why wouldn’t he? The opponent matters here. Mikey Musumeci is considered one of the best submission grapplers alive, and he has become the face of UFC BJJ since leaving ONE. On paper, it seems to be a difficult task for someone who is 0-2 in pure submission grappling. But that’s also the point. Muhammad Mokaev isn’t hiding behind favorable matchups.

He’s venturing into territory where critics have long questioned that one aspect of his game. ‘The Punisher’ left the UFC in July 2024, after defeating Manel Kape and rising to 7-0 in the promotion. Despite being on the verge of contention, Dana White made it clear that the UFC would not re-sign him, citing continued friction behind the scenes.

Since then, Muhammad Mokaev has done nothing but win, including a brutal head-kick knockout at Brave CF to secure the flyweight title. The irony is that ‘The Punisher’ has never been without credentials. His wrestling-heavy style has already propelled him over names such as Alex Perez and Tim Elliott, and fans have openly advocated for him to be given another chance, especially now that Joshua Van leads the division.

However, in the UFC, relationships are everything, and restoring trust can be just as vital as building a resume. That’s where the UFC BJJ deal gets intriguing. It brings Mokaev back inside the corporate umbrella, shows a willingness to accept risks, and implies cooperation rather than hostility.

It is not a title eliminator. And it’s not even MMA. What all this truly is about is visibility. But if you ask his fans, it seems like the UFC is setting him up for failure, as the internet was surely divided on whether ‘The Punisher’ should accept this new contract to re-enter the realm being controlled by Dana White.

Fans caution Mokaev about accepting a BJJ bout

That uncertainty carried straight into the reactions shared by fans. The first wave of comments came from a far more cautious perspective. These fans weren’t doubting Muhammad Mokaev’s heart; they were questioning the setting. “Don’t do it. It’s not your sport,” one warned, while another framed it more cynically: “They’re just tryna use you as a tool to further their brand.”

The concern kept coming back to risk. Facing Mikey Musumeci is an unusual crossover, and many fans thought the downside was being undersold. One person put it bluntly: “Na, don’t even think about that; that kid breathes BJJ,” while another fan added, “Tbh, I think you should say no. They know you won’t tap… many things could go wrong.”

However, for the other group, the logic was simple: it’s not about titles or styles, but about access. They saw the UFC BJJ offer as a pressure release valve, allowing Muhammad Mokaev to reintegrate into the ecosystem without reopening old wounds.

“Get your foot back in the door; do it for the UFC,” one fan suggested. Another, less patient, echoed the same idea: “Do anything that will get you a good relationship back with the UFC.” Others focused on the division as a whole, claiming that the move might benefit everyone if it results in a full return, especially with new matchups on the way. “Do it. UFC flyweight will be good for the first time with you, Van, and Pantoja in the mix,” a fan wrote.

Well, it surely looks like the internet is divided on this one. Some understood that even a defeat could lead to new opportunities, noting that visibility is valuable at this point. Others argued that saying no could be a better long-term strategy if the matchup feels stacked. What stood out wasn’t agreement, but anxiety, a sense that this decision would quietly affect the remainder of Mokaev’s career. For a fighter trying to find his way back in, that weight is hard to ignore.