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Axed-UFC Fighter Held Back by Security as He Rushes to Fight Opponent After Submission Loss

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Abhishek Kumar Das

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Jul 20, 2026 | 4:27 AM EDT

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Axed-UFC Fighter Held Back by Security as He Rushes to Fight Opponent After Submission Loss

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Abhishek Kumar Das

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Jul 20, 2026 | 4:27 AM EDT

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Cameron Smotherman‘s return to the regional scene following his UFC release devolved into extreme chaos, with the former bantamweight sparking a post-fight melee moments after losing via submission at Fury FC 121.

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When tensions boiled over, Jay Alderete had just forced ‘The Baby-Faced Killa’ to tap with a rear-naked choke. But instead of simply walking away, Smotherman appeared to charge back at his opponent in an emotional outburst, causing security and officials to rush into the cage.

The former UFC fighter had to be forcibly restrained before he could reach the 19-year-old, making an already dramatic finish into a truly chaotic scene. And as expected, the incident soon aroused online speculation as to what actually led to such heated scenes.

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An answer did hit the internet, as UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez later claimed that Alderete actually flipped off and said ‘f— you’ to Cameron’s mother just after the finish. And with this, the emotional aftermath overshadowed what had been another statement performance by one of Texas’ most promising prospects.

Alderete walked into the fight with a perfect 5-0 professional record, having already defeated Cristian Lopez and Will Hughes in the first round earlier this year. ‘Crack’ followed that momentum against Smotherman, flooring the former UFC fighter with a smooth high sweep before locking in a rear-naked choke for the submission.

For Smotherman, the defeat was another difficult setback after being released by the UFC just last month. ‘The Babyface Killer’ left the promotion on a three-fight losing streak, ending with a 1-3 UFC record following a loss to Kai Asakura.

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A bout against an inexperienced 19-year-old prospect appeared to be the ideal opportunity to reignite his momentum, but the outcome and post-fight scenes quickly turned the night into one to forget.

For many fight fans, the heated moment drew parallels with one of the UFC’s most notorious post-fight confrontations. At UFC 113 in 2010, Paul Daley sucker-punched Josh Koscheck after losing a wrestling-heavy decision, prompting Dana White to immediately axe Daley from the promotion for good.

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Fortunately for the 28-year-old, the similarities ended before things got that far. He tried to get back to Alderete after the submission, but security intervened before any punches were thrown or contact was made. However, it is worth noting that this isn’t the first time his name has dominated headlines for reasons unrelated to his performance inside the cage.

Cameron Smotherman has made headlines before for all the wrong reasons

Ahead of UFC 324 in Las Vegas, the bantamweight suffered a frightening collapse during the ceremonial weigh-ins after successfully making weight for his scheduled fight against Ricky Turcios.

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After stepping off the scales at 135.5 pounds, Smotherman appeared shaky before fainting and falling face-first onto the stage. The terrifying incident prompted UFC officials to cancel the bout, as medical personnel rushed to his aid.

Speaking afterward, Smotherman confessed he didn’t have a good explanation for what exactly happened.

“I am not entirely sure what happened,” the 28-year-old said on social media. “I came in pretty low; the course of this week, I didn’t cut much weight.

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“I have more tests to get to the bottom of it. For all the people saying I must have done a crazy cut, I cut very, very little weight.”

Fortunately, the collapse turned out to be a small medical scare rather than a weight-cutting disaster. This time, however, Smotherman’s emotional reaction to defeat, rather than his physical state, became the most talked-about point of the night.

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Abhishek Kumar Das

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Abhishek Kumar Das is a Senior Combat Sports writer at EssentiallySports, known for his sharp extensive coverage of the UFC and WWE. Specializing as the go-to expert on Joe Rogan, Abhishek provides nuanced reporting on the evolving discourse surrounding Rogan’s influence on combat sports and its intersection with American politics. Over the past three years, he has built a reputation for delivering timely breaking news and thoughtful analysis, often exploring off-court drama and current affairs tied to the fight world. Before joining EssentiallySports, Abhishek honed his writing skills through various freelance projects and content writing internships with multiple media outlets. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs and has additional certifications in Digital Marketing and content strategies. He also possesses proficiency in Spanish language and literature. His work, blending creative content with strong editorial skills, has made him a respected figure across fight journalism circles and a key voice among American combat sports fans.

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