Axed UFC Fighter With Tumor Pens Down Emotional Letter for Dana White & Co.

Ariane Lipski da Silva did her absolute best to rise victorious against Cong Wang at UFC 316, but she had a bit too much going on in her life. For starters, it was her final fight in her current UFC contract. Losing the fight against Wang put her on a 3-fight losing streak. Despite giving it her all, Dana White and Co. didn’t renew her contract and released her on 11 June 2025. But 2 days after her removal, the ‘Queen Of Violence’ penned a message for the UFC head honcho, Mick Maynard, and the fight promotion.

To many fans, it seems like Lipski’s removal was imminent. Her UFC 316 showing was nowhere near desirable. During the weigh-ins, she weighed 7 pounds heavier than the women’s flyweight limit. Her husband, Renato da Silva, claimed that it was because of a tumor in her brain. Thankfully, Wang agreed to fight and ended up winning via unanimous decision. After getting removed from the UFC roster, the former flyweight contender offered a token of gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a few pictures of herself in the UFC outfit. In the caption, she highlighted her UFC stint which went from 2019 to 2025. Lipski wrote, “First of all, I want to thank my Lord who has always carried me and given me way more than I ever imagined or deserved! June 7th was my last fight in the UFC. It wasn’t the result I worked so hard for, but I walk away with my head held high knowing I gave everything I had – during camp and inside that cage.”

The 31-year-old fighter pointed out that she had been fighting for almost 12 years as a professional. Of that, she spent 6 years as a UFC contender. Of course, Lipski came into the UFC with the dream to become the women’s flyweight champion. However, fate seemed to have a different plan for her. She fought 12 bouts during her UFC run and won 6 of them. This pushed her to become the #12 flyweight contender.

Lipski continued, “Some battles I won, others I learned from – but I grew through every single one. My heart is full of gratitude when I look back at everything the UFC gave me. Thank you [Dana White], [Mick Maynard], and [UFC] for all these years. And than you to the fans who always believed in me you’re the best!”

The ‘Queen Of Violence’ left the UFC with a professional MMA record of 17-11-0. She won 6 of her bouts by KO/TKO and 4 via submissions. However, it was her last defeat at UFC 316 that put her in the spotlight. But it wasn’t really for a good reason. She had a tumor in her brain going into UFC 316, and yet she didn’t give up. Let’s take a look at what her husband had to say about the problems she faced during the weight cut.

Ariane Lipski da Silva’s husband weighs in on her health

After Lipski weighed 7 pounds heavier than the limit, Renato da Silva, during a conversation with MMA Fighting, claimed that it was her treatment for the tumor that caused the weight miss. He said, “We discovered a small benign tumor in her pituitary gland that was altering her hormone levels, and during that treatment, we decided to seek a nutritionist who would help us see possibilities with supplements and foods that would help us.”

A tumor in the pituitary gland is often associated with Cushing’s syndrome. In this case, the cortisol levels skyrocket, causing an unexpected weight gain. And the obvious method to tackle this is to bring the stress hormone levels back to normal. But there’s a catch! Losing weight during such a therapy might bring in quite a bit of problems.

Lipski’s coach continued, “There was a moment this morning she wasn’t feeling good. I know her body. There was still something left there to cut, but at the same time her reactions weren’t normal.” She wasn’t walking right, she was blinking too slow, she had double vision, and couldn’t focus, her voice sounded weak. She was giving us dangerous signs as she dropped weight. People say something without knowing anything.”

Of course, the problems came in because Lipski tried to lose a lot of weight in a short span of time. Her team claimed that it was the nutritionist’s mistake and that they followed the suggestions to the T. Renato da Silva confirmed that the extra weight wouldn’t be of any advantage to Lipski. And it was even proven true, as her Chinese opponent dominated her for three rounds. It was as if she knew that her time as a UFC fighter was over, and Lipski opened up her heart through an emotional letter.

What are your thoughts on the removal of the ‘Queen Of Violence’? Do you think the UFC head honcho should have given one more chance to Lipski? Or did she actually distance herself from the fighting world because of the tumor in her pituitary? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.