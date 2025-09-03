Bad News for Ilia Topuria’s Future, Even as Islam Makhachev’s Team Makes Clear Intentions on UFC Fight

Dana White, on his Thursday stream, announced one of the most stellar superfights of the year. We’re finally going to see Islam Makhachev chasing double-belt glory against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden. And if anyone guessed it by now, this fight is destined to break the charts once it gets inside the cage. But wait. That’s not the only superfight UFC fans have been waiting for. Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is also one of those dream matchups that would break records.

After the Georgian-Spanish fighter beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to claim the double belt, many wondered whether the Makhachev fight was still in UFC’s plans. Well, Dana White made it clear on the Full Send podcast: “Islam moves up, and obviously if Islam won the title, you immediately have a superfight with him and Ilia.” That alone shows he’s definitely interested in making it happen. To make things even more exciting, the former 155 lbs champ’s head coach, Javier Mendez, has also given a huge green light as well.

Islam Makhachev’s Coach Eyes Dream Clash With Ilia Topuria After UFC 322

In a Submission Radio interview, Mendez said, “Whatever Islam wants, whatever the UFC wants—because it could come down to Islam, not me. So from that standpoint, I’d say whatever they decide. But honestly, I’d like to see that fight, because too much has been built up on that. And Topuria has passed the test of what he needed to. Now it’s just a matter of (whether) the UFC sees the dollar signs that the fight would generate if Islam is to become successful. But first, we’ve got to be successful first.”

via Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission DÃ Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_030 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

The American Kickboxing Academy coach is on point. Fans have been eager and almost dying to see this superfight. And it might turn out to be one of the most talked-about clashes since Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. With Islam’s coach giving a positive nod to the matchup, the hype just got even stronger. But in an earlier instance, Makhachev himself had already stirred some intrigue.

During a recent Q&A session, one fan asked the Dagestani champ about the fight. To which, he responded, “There’s some intrigue with Topuria; that fight interests me. Maybe we can do a kind of superfight.” So, there you go. The hype has already started to build around this spectacle. Still, for the fight to materialize, Islam Makhachev needs to get past his November 15th bout against ‘JDM’.

Now that Islam and his team are finally showing interest in facing Topuria, fans are rejoicing. But is this really good news for El Matador? Not exactly. Because Javier Mendez has thrown in a twist. He wants to see Ilia going up against Arman Tsarukyan first as a true test before stepping in against the former lightweight champion.

‘El Matador’ Needs to Pass the Arman Tsarukyan Test

Currently, Ilia Topuria is definitely sitting on the lightweight throne. However, there’s still plenty of debate about who he’ll face next. Well, Paddy Pimblett is already the UFC’s star option for a grudge match, and Justin Gaethje’s name is always hovering in the mix. So the options look wide open. Still, Islam Makhachev’s coach believes both of them would be too easy for the Georgian-Spaniard. In his eyes, only Arman Tsarukyan presents the hardest test.

via Imago June 5, 2025, Madrid, Spain: Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC fighter, Ilia Topuria attends WOW 20 Madrid press conference at Teatro Amaya in Madrid. Madrid Spain – ZUMAs197 20250605_aaa_s197_022 Copyright: xAtilanoxGarciax

Mendez, in that Submission Radio interview, made it clear, “For sure, 100%. I see him beating both of them….The real tough test, in my opinion, is Arman Tsarukyan. And if you want to go after someone like Islam, then passing a Tsarukyan test is a great indicator that you’re ready for him. If you can’t get by Tsarukyan, then what’s the point of talking about Islam?”

The hype around a potential Topuria vs. Tsarukyan showdown is spreading like wildfire among UFC fans because of their ongoing rivalry. So who knows? Dana White could actually line it up for the end of the year—or even early January! With the UFC’s massive $7.7 billion Paramount+ and CBS deal set to begin in 2026, what better way to kick off that partnership than with a grudge match the entire fight world wants to see?

With all that said, do you think the dream clash between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev actually happens? If both men secure wins in their next fights? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!