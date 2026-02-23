“Bad People”: Charles Oliveira Shares Cryptic Update Ahead of UFC 326 Bout Against Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira is someone who has always stayed in the good books of the fans. They have loved him despite his tumultuous journey in the UFC. Not only Oliveira’s personality towards his opponents, but also his character outside of the octagon, is something that people admire. But, such a positive persona can sometimes be exploited, and it appears that a situation like this has arisen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We live in a crazy world, full of people who take advantage of others and are envious… Bad people,” wrote Oliveira on X. “But I’m sure that GOD IS MORE in my life 🙌🙏🙌🙏”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Oliveira has a fight coming up against Max Holloway at UFC 326 on March 7. Ahead of the fight, the fact that the Brazilian posted a cryptic emotional update can surely raise concerns about his mindset. But then again, the severity of the incident could have been so high that it forced Oliveira to post it in public.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, what exactly happened is still quite unclear. But ‘Do Bronx’ has always been someone who loves to do charity work in his hometown. Take the example of his free toy and food distribution drive as part of his UFC Rio celebrations over Mateusz Gamrot.

Despite the emotional setback, Oliveira also utilized the opportunity to spread a positive message to the general public. And this might hint that the Brazilian may have overlooked the matter, considering his upcoming fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The matchup between Oliveira and Holloway goes way back. Their first fight, which was in the featherweight category, took place in 2015, where the Hawaiian secured a TKO victory.

Now, after a decade, the two will scrap again, but in a lightweight bout. Also, to add more intrigue, both Oliveira and Holloway are ready to engage in a highlight moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Oliveira is ready to answer Max Holloway’s “stand and bang” call

Max Holloway has put out strong performances after moving back to the lightweight division. As such, when he fought Justin Gaethje, he also created a highlight moment by calling and finishing Gaethje with a scrappy striking show in the last 10 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, that has become Holloway’s signature now. And if he makes a similar call to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, the Brazilian won’t back down.

“It doesn’t matter, I’ll be there,” said Oliveira during an interview with RMC Sports Combat. “That’s why I break people mentally. I don’t run from a fight, I seek it out. I’m hunting the whole time. It makes no difference to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely, this adds more excitement to the fight. On top of that, the BMF title will also be on the line as Holloway will look to defend the belt for the second time. Previously, he defended it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 after a full five-round fight.

The rematch between Oliveira and Holloway is also expected to go in a similar fashion. But with a win, can they find themselves in the UFC lightweight contention? At least, ‘Do Bronx’ believes it so.

However, for that to happen, the Brazilian must overcome a tough competitor in Holloway. That said, who do you see winning at UFC 326? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!