Baisangur Susurkaev Net Worth: $180K Watch, UFC 319 Payout, and Job Before DWCS Contract

Baisangur Susurkaev has set a UFC record that’s unlikely to be broken unless the promotion changes its scheduling. The 24-year-old middleweight prospect made headlines last Tuesday on Dana White’s Contender Series, standing out after accepting the bout on four days’ notice yet decimating his opponent in the very first round. His first-round knockout not only impressed White but also earned him a UFC contract in under 24 hours. Now, just four days later, he is gearing up for his UFC main card debut.

The Chechen native now holds the record for the fastest turnaround from DWCS to UFC debut. He is set to face Eric Nolan on the prelims of UFC 319 at the United Center. Matchmakers were eager to put Susurkaev in the Octagon, sharing the card with his teammate Khamzat Chimaev. Before his UFC debut on August 16, here’s everything you need to know about Susurkaev’s financial status.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Baisangur Susurkaev’s $180K watch at the press conference

Just because it’s his debut doesn’t mean Susurkaev wasn’t out looking to make a statement. And he couldn’t have received a better opportunity than the UFC pre-fight press conference. Amid all the tension, trash talk, and fashion statements, the 24-year-old made sure all eyes were on him. The rising Chechen prospect turned heads at the UFC 319 presser with his $180,000 Patek Philippe Cubitus watch. “Baisangur Susurkaev was casually rocking a $180,000 Patek Philippe Cubitus watch ahead of his UFC debut,” noted a CombatForever post.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Combat Forever (@combatforever) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It costs a staggering $155,000 more than main event fighter and middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis’s $25,000 Skydweller. This quickly launched fans into a storm of speculation, as they highlighted the luxury display, only mirrored by Susurkaev’s rapid rise in the UFC. While this wasn’t enough to steal the spotlight from Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev, his pre-fight show of exuberance definitely brought him even more into the spotlight.

But the question is, how much did he really make from Dana White’s Contender Series? And is that enough to buy such an expensive watch?

Baisangur Susurkaev’s earnings from Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS)

Susurkaev, who has an undefeated record of 9-0, made waves with his first and only appearance in Dana White’s Contender Series. While it was enough to earn him a contract, it wasn’t enough to get him the $180,000 watch. DWCS winners like Susurkaev typically pocket $10,000 to show and another $10,000 to win.

This is, of course, more than double the payouts offered at some regional promotions, where fighters often cover their own medicals. This could only mean, Susurkaev was making good money before being drafted for UFC. Despite that, the UFC contract was a financial and professional boost for Susurkaev.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond the money, Contender Series offers visibility and a platform that other regional promotions simply can’t offer. So, now the question is, what was Susurkaev doing before UFC to be able to afford such an expensive watch?

What did Baisangur Susurkaev do before joining the UFC?

Baisangur Susurkaev has one of those stories that make his debut even more exciting. A father of two, Baisangur Susurkaev, was a laborer in Chechnya. He began his career in Russia, establishing himself as a knockout artist. In his last 9 MMA fights, the 24-year-old has managed to rack up 8 knockout wins and one via unanimous decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He moved to the United States and joined Kill Cliff FC. During his time there, he also said to have worked as a food deliveryman and a furniture loader. However, he also trained under UFC Hall of Famer Robbie Lawler and worked as the training partner for Khamzat Chimaev, gaining invaluable experience.

With such a rapid ascent in the UFC, he will have a lot of eyes on him come fight night. While he might be on the prelims, a few flashy performances will launch him among the elites. Are you excited about his debut?