Ball’s in Dana White’s Court as Joshua Van, Manel Kape Reach Verbal Agreement for UFC Title Fight

Dana White is not often dragged into matchmaking debates on social media. Fighters lobby behind the scenes, managers talk privately, and the UFC makes announcements when it is ready. However, there are times when the noise becomes too loud to ignore. And right now, the flyweight division is making noise right at the top.

Following a brutal finish at UFC Vegas 112, Manel Kape reset the title conversation. And lucky for him, newly crowned champion Joshua Van isn’t behaving like someone protecting a belt. Instead of ducking questions or waiting for the UFC’s decision, both guys have done something fans saw coming after last night’s Fight Night: they have publicly agreed to a title fight. The only thing missing now is Dana White’s nod of approval.

Joshua Van and Manel Kape’s public plea to Dana White

Joshua Van threw the first line out into the open. “Houston, TX, @ManelKape Let’s run it! Talk is cheap @ufc,” he wrote on X, tagging the promotion and naming a location before anyone asked him to. It didn’t feel like a promotion but more like impatience. And well, Kape didn’t hesitate, either.

“Let’s make it official. Have your manager reach out to the UFC; mine is already at the table, waiting…” He replied, tagging Dana White, Mick Maynard, and Ali Abdelaziz for good measure. The message was clear: from his side, there are no delays. And this wasn’t just bravado.

Just last night, ‘Starboy’ had crushed Brandon Royval in the first round, walking him down and ending the fight with a clean right hand. Afterward, he made it clear that the title, not another contender fight, was his sole focus right now. “Five rounds, I can take my time… but if they make a mistake, I will knock him out in the first round,” Kape said. No hedging. No detours.

Van, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be a champion looking for more time. Calling for Houston, as the UFC is already set to be there in February, and Van is aware of this. This isn’t a fantasy booking; it’s all about timing. Where the UFC CEO comes in is where things become complicated.

Dana White has hinted at UFC’s return to Japan, so Tatsuro Taira remains a promotional favorite. This is something that Kape has already contested, claiming that he is the bigger draw internationally. “I’m the smart investment,” he told ESPN. “I bring finishes.” He even compared himself to Cristiano Ronaldo to lend his argument more weight: “In Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest thing; the second there is Manel.”

However, while the two warriors want it, it is all up to Dana White to decide. The belt is ready, and even the calendar lines up. It’s no longer about contenders calling the shots. It comes down to Dana White’s willingness to listen or redirect the division entirely. While many others may believe Manel Kape vs. Joshua Van to be the next big fight, another UFC legend is siding with Dana White to go the Japan route.

Daniel Cormier pitches Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira

Before Manel Kape even fought Brandon Royval, Daniel Cormier had already stepped in to help Dana White decide the next fight for Joshua Van. If the UFC actually wants to return to Japan, ‘DC’ believes Tatsuro Taira is the perfect fit. Taira, who just defeated Brandon Moreno, combines competitive momentum and regional appeal. A perfect blend that the promotion needs.

The UFC legend’s reasoning was simple. With Alexandre Pantoja out, he sees no reason to stall the division. “I believe that Tatsuro Taira, after beating and finishing Brandon Moreno, should be fighting for the belt,” he said, revealing that he told matchmaker Mick Maynard to “book them tomorrow.” In his opinion, the lack of damage, the clean finish, and the calendar were all more important than waiting.

However, context is equally important here. This was a preemptive call made by ‘DC’ before Kape knocked out Brandon Royval in the very first round, when the path looked much clearer. But now, it is up to Dana White to decide whether he wants to go with Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira, a fight the UFC was already considering, or go for the storyline that has already written itself and only requires a seal of approval.