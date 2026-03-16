Banned UFC Athlete Signs With Russian MMA League Despite Failed Drug Test

Just months after Dana White & Co. released him, an ex-UFC heavyweight has found a new fighting home. Last year, the MMA world watched in shock as Kamaru Usman’s younger brother, Mohammed Usman, tested positive for “intentional” testosterone and prohibited peptides ahead of his scheduled fight against Valter Walker at UFC Rio. As a result, the authorities canceled the fight and conducted months of investigation.

Then, in January, the CSAC officially announced that it would ban Mohammed Usman from MMA for 30 months. However, the suspension seems to apply only within the U.S., as he now prepares to compete in a Russian MMA promotion. Recently, Russian-based ACA MMA (Absolute Championship Akhmat) confirmed via its official social media that ‘The Motor’ has signed a long-term deal with the league.

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“The heavyweight of the ACA is increased by another fighter. Mohammed Usman has signed a long-term contract with the league. Who do you want to see his debut duel against?” wrote the ACA official Instagram handle on X.

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Fans and experts are now eager to see how Mohammed will perform in ACA and how the promotion will match him against top UFC talent. Most regional promotions struggle to give axed UFC stars the same level of competition, as flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev has already shown. Mokaev currently holds the Brave Combat Federation flyweight championship.

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Still, ACA features names like ex-UFC star Jailton Almeida, Evgeniy Goncharov, and Salimgerey Rasulov, along with several other heavyweight standouts on its roster. With a UFC record of 4-2 before his release, Mohammed Usman appears more than capable of matching them. It will be interesting to see how the Russian-based promotion handles a fighter previously banned by the American anti-doping authority.

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U.S. rules clearly do not apply in the ACA. Absolute Championship Akhmat has grown as one of the fastest-rising MMA promotions in Russia. Chechnya-based Mairbek Khasiev founded the promotion decades ago, and since then, it has expanded far beyond its regional roots, hosting events in countries like Australia, Germany, Italy, the United States, and many others.

But the important question remains whether Mohammed Usman will compete in the UFC Octagon after his ban is lifted in April 2028. For context, he was banned by the authorities after he tested positive for banned performance-enhancing drugs, including BPC-157 peptides. They initially suspended him for 24 months, but he allegedly attempted to mislead the investigation, which added an extra six months to his punishment.

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Thanks to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who also manages his brother Kamaru Usman and has strong ties within Russian MMA circles, including Team Khabib, Mohammed secured his spot in ACA. Meanwhile, he has not shied away from taking responsibility for his mistakes, as he demonstrated after the ban announcement.

Mohammed Usman takes responsibility following UFC release

Mohammed Usman made a striking UFC debut in 2022, knocking out Zac Pauga on TUF 30. Many expected him to follow in the footsteps of his elder brother and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. In his early UFC fights, with wins over opponents like Zac Pauga, Junior Tafa, and Jake Collier, Mohammed proved he could be a serious threat to future heavyweight champions. As a result, fans and experts began taking him seriously.

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However, back-to-back losses against Mick Parkin and Thomas Petersen interrupted his rise. He bounced back with a decision win over Hamdy Abdelwahab, but as he climbed the ranks ahead of UFC Rio, the world saw the PED controversy when authorities caught and suspended him. Afterwards, Usman broke his silence and called it a mistake.

“I want to address my suspension. During my recovery,” wrote Mohammed Usman, “I made a mistake while trying to heal, and I take full responsibility for it. This time has allowed me to get my health back, focus on my family, and gain a deeper appreciation for life. I have breath in my lungs, life, and I’m truly blessed.

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I’m taking things one day at a time and staying committed to growth and doing things the right way. I’m grateful to the UFC, Rashad, Ali, and Brian and all my coaches for their continued support. We move forward.”

Even amid the controversy, his elder brother Kamaru Usman never publicly commented, but he has always supported Mohammed. Recently, ‘The Motor’ shared an Instagram story with his brother, captioned “family 1st,” showing that they stay close no matter what life throws at them.

Now, Mohammed Usman begins a new chapter of his career with a Russian promotion. At this point, fans and experts are speculating about a possible UFC return. Drop your opinions below.