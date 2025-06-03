Battling Seizures, Maycee Barber Makes ‘Heavy Hearted’ Confession While Turning to Her Christian Beliefs

Maycee Barber landed a life-changing shot at Erin Blanchfield in what looked like a title eliminator at UFC Vegas 107. Valentina Shevchenko showed up cageside, ready to size up her next potential threat. But things took a sharp turn when Barber started having seizures, throwing the whole main event into chaos. Just like that, the reigning flyweight queen’s night of scouting went straight out the window.

That whole situation instantly drew a heated reaction from Blanchfield at the post-fight presser. She slammed Barber, saying she should “look at another division” and called her “a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life”. However, ‘The Future’ appears to have taken the criticism on the chin and is now seeking a spiritual path to recover and regroup.

Maycee Barber seeking strength from ‘GOD’ after battling with seizure at UFC Vegas 107

Maycee Barber looked noticeably more drained than usual during fight week. But after the debacle, she took full responsibility and issued an apology to Dana White, the matchmakers, and Erin Blanchfield for the mishap. She also shared a photo on Instagram, showing herself undergoing a medical procedure as she begins to deal with the aftermath.

While Barber’s physical recovery will take time, it looks like her spiritual healing has already begun. She’s never publicly stated her religious beliefs, but having grown up in a Christian household, she now seems to be leaning on her faith for strength. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Going home with a heavy heart. But FAITH IN GOD that He will give me strength, clarity, and comfort through this journey.”

Dealing with a medical condition like that will definitely take time and patience before Maycee Barber can get back into fighting shape—hopefully with no more last-minute cancellations, especially since she also withdrew from her fight against Rose Namajunas. Meanwhile, as uncertainty surrounds the 27-year-old’s return, Erin Blanchfield isn’t sitting idle. She’s already eyeing her next move against two solid flyweight contenders.

Erin Blanchfield eyeing Alexa Grasso and Natalia Silva after Barber fight debacle.

Erin Blanchfield has always been seen as a top contender, just one step away from a title shot. But Manon Fiorot handed her the second loss of her career, derailing the momentum and stealing the spotlight for a shot at Valentina Shevchenko. Still, ‘Cold Blooded’ bounced back strong by beating former champ Rose Namajunas.

A resounding win over Maycee Barber could’ve sealed the deal for a title shot. But since that didn’t happen, the New Jersey native is now shifting focus. She’s eyeing a clash with either former champ Alexa Grasso or rising contender Natalia Silva, hoping one of those matchups paves the way for a future crack at the belt.

Blanchfield told Ariel Helwani, “I could fight someone like [Natália Silva] in the meantime, that or [Alexa Grasso]. Any of those girls to kind of keep proving myself. I feel like, without fighting on Saturday, it would be nice to get another fight, but I wouldn’t say no to a title either. I feel like with MMA and fighting, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Given the current landscape, that looks like the smartest move the UFC can make moving forward in the women’s flyweight division. Natalia Silva already holds a win over Alexa Grasso from UFC 315, which puts her in a strong position for the next title shot. Meanwhile, a Blanchfield vs. Grasso matchup makes perfect sense to determine the next rightful contender.

It's a fascinating time for the women's flyweight division, especially with Zhang Weili potentially entering the mix after successfully defending her strawweight belt three times in her second reign. A champ vs. champ showdown isn't off the table. That being said, who do you think deserves the next shot at Valentina Shevchenko?