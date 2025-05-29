Belal Muhammad Breaks Silence on Nate Diaz’s Grim Prediction for a Fight With Ex-UFC Champ

UFC 315, held in Montreal, was a huge event for the former 17o-pound kingpin Belal Muhammad. But after being decimated at the hands of Jack Della Maddalena, the wrestler is being criticized and trolled for failing after guaranteeing a boxing masterclass against a boxing expert in Maddalena.

One such critic who has taken over the internet is the former UFC contender and a legend by all means. Nate Diaz was watching the fight live between the Aussie and the Arab-American. And while he was at it, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ posted a video on his X, giving his assessment on their fight, and he had some heavy words for Muhammad.

Nate Diaz, while watching the UFC 315 main event, was asked who he was picking between the two, to which he said, “I’ll fight Belal’s a**. I think I’d beat the sh*t out of Belal Muhammad.” And his reaction sent the whole MMA community into laughter, but it had one man feeling angry as well.

‘Bully B’, coming off the biggest loss of his career, and the end of a generational 11-fight win streak, minced no words in his response to Diaz, and while giving a reference to the status of Conor McGregor, Belal claimed Diaz must be out of his mind.

‘Remember The Name’ said, “Must be on the same coke as Conor.” So, is this the start of a new rivalry in the making? Will Muhammad be the one to bring Nate Diaz back to the Octagon?

So will Muhammad be the one who welcomes back Nate Diaz upon his potential return to the UFC? According to ‘The Stockton Slugger, ‘ he only sees a return to the UFC if he gets a title shot. Although that may not be possible, some big names are on his radar, as he clarified, including Belal Muhammad.

So, will we ever see him return to the Octagon again? His short boxing stint’s end is uncertain, yet his words describe his love and want to return to the UFC.

Nate Diaz talks about UFC fighters and hints at a return

Nate Diaz, the Stockton icon, is actively pursuing a return to the UFC after a big absence from the promotion since his submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in 2022. During this time away from the Octagon, Diaz ventured into boxing, facing Jake Paul in August 2023, a bout he lost. And securing a majority decision win over Jorge Masvidal in July 2024, avenging his BMF title loss to ‘Gamebred’. Despite these endeavors, Diaz has expressed a strong desire to return to MMA. He once stated, “I plan on going back to UFC, if they’ll have me. I would like to go back and f—ing whoop someone’s ass there.”

Diaz outlined a list of potential opponents for his UFC return, emphasizing his interest in completing a trilogy with Conor McGregor, with whom he shares a 1-1 record. While talking about making the trilogy fight happen, Diaz said, “Whenever he’s back. Me and him for sure got unfinished business. Got to happen.” So, will we finally see the two legends of the modern era of the UFC collide and complete their trilogy? Both veterans are seriously interested,

However, Diaz also finds the new age of the UFC rosters to be lackluster. He sees no dynamism in them, which could be a significant reason why Diaz is hesitant to make his return to the Octagon. He stated, “I barely watch the UFC these days, unless it’s my weight class. Everybody’s gone; it’s like a whole new generation.” Concerned over the rising competition and no recognition, Diaz is keeping us busy with his yes and no.

So, will we ever see the BJJ black belt make his return to the Octagon? However, he plans it, and whoever he chooses to fight, his return announcement will break the internet. Nate Diaz still stands as one of the biggest names in the industry and will bring a huge draw wherever he chooses to fight. However, his admirers want to see him grace the UFC Octagon once again, and with so many callouts and beefs already in place, he may even have an opponent in mind. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.