Belal Muhammad Issues 170lbs Challenge to Ilia Topuria After Outrageous Jack Della Maddalena Claim

Ilia Topuria‘s stock could not be any higher. After defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to win his second title and remain undefeated, the phenom has set his sights on the rarest prize in UFC history: a third championship in a third division. While ‘El Matador’ promised UFC matchmakers that he would not immediately seek a new belt, the welterweight waters are already stirring. And at least one name in the top tier has thrown down the gauntlet—Belal Muhammad.

‘Remember The Name’ has heard the whispers. He watched Ilia Topuria‘s highlight reel. But the former welterweight champion isn’t backing down, even from a fighter who has dominated at 145 and 155. Instead of dismissing the idea, Muhammad is already preparing the welcome mat.

“I’d welcome him to come to 170, come up! Let’s do it!” he declared on his YouTube channel. In typical Belal fashion, the response was more than just a callout; it was an analysis. He acknowledged the Spanish-Georgian’s tremendous power but questioned if the lightweight competition accurately assessed his chin-cracking abilities.

“Oliveira has gotten dropped by Gaethje, Chandler, Poirier… he’s always come back. I really want to see [Topuria] go against another guy at 155 who’s never been dropped,” Muhammad said. At 170, size would definitely matter. 155 and 170 is a big difference, especially for a guy coming from 145.”

‘Remember The Name’ has not returned to the cage since losing the welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, but he is still very much in the mix. He’s been hoping for a fight with Kamaru Usman, but Ilia Topuria’s star power may be too appealing to pass up.

A showdown with ‘El Matador’ would not only put Belal Muhammad in the spotlight, but it would also have the potential to reshape his legacy. Ilia Topuria, on the other hand, sees carrying three belts as a possibility rather than a pipe dream.

The UFC has never crowned a triple-division champion, and if the undefeated Spaniard wants to win the welterweight title, he may have to go through Belal Muhammad. The challenge, whether it comes next or somewhere further down the line, has been officially accepted. But what about JDM? Is he interested in fighting ‘El Matador’? After all, Muhammad believes that it was he who won the fight.

Belal Muhammad questions loss against Jack Della Maddalena

Before Ilia Topuria considers pursuing a welterweight belt, there is one conversation that Belal Muhammad refuses to let go of. His loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 may be official on paper, but he believes the outcome does not accurately reflect what happened inside the Octagon.

For Muhammad, it wasn’t an issue of being outclassed; it was a matter of misjudgment, both on his part and that of the judges. Speaking at UFC X, Muhammad addressed the mindset that may have cost him. He stated that instead of relying on his strongest aspect, wrestling, he chose to trade blows in order to silence critics and prove his ability to stand with a boxing-heavy fighter.

“I still think I won three of the rounds. The judges didn’t. But I grew from it,” he said, unwilling to give up on his confidence that he is the better overall fighter. “If I were to fight him again, I think I could piece him up on the feet as well.” With Topuria potentially entering the welterweight conversation, Muhammad sees another opportunity to rewrite recent history.

He’s not making excuses, but he’s also not abandoning the belief that the title was never truly out of reach. October or November seems about appropriate for his return, and whether it’s Della Maddalena or someone else, he’s already refining the tools he didn’t fully utilize the first time.