Belal Muhammad Turns Dricus Du Plessis Into a Laughing Stock With Chicago Swagger Ahead of UFC 319

The UFC fans were buzzing to see Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev finally come face-to-face after trading blows on social media in the build-up to UFC 319. Surprisingly, their initial interactions were fairly respectful despite all the animosity. But when ‘Stillknocks’ walked into the pre-fight presser, the pro-Chimaev crowd made their presence felt! They were cheering loudly and barely letting him get a word in. In the end, it seems Belal Muhammad’s warning was spot on after all.

The reigning middleweight champion has never been fond of the former welterweight king, and the two rarely miss an opportunity to trade verbal jabs. On The Ariel Helwani Show, Du Plessis didn’t hold back, saying, “I was watching the fight to see him lose. That was literally it. I think he’s an absolute a–hole. I was really happy to see that.” ‘Stillknocks’ also made it clear on X when he celebrated Jack Della Maddalena’s win over Belal at UFC 315. So, amid the growing tension, ‘Remember the Name’ couldn’t resist reacting after what went down at the UFC 319 presser.

Belal Muhammad’s words rang true as Dricus du Plessis faced boos at the UFC 319 presser

The former 170 lbs kingpin hails from Chicago, so when he heard that Dricus du Plessis’ next fight would take place in his hometown, he couldn’t resist firing a warning: “Also heard Dricus is in Chicago. Bro, this is my city. You’re not welcome here.” Turns out, he wasn’t bluffing! When the middleweight champion showed up, the Chicago crowd erupted in boos. The moment even sparked a meme portraying Belal as the ruler of Chicago, and now he’s mocked DDP once again by sharing his reaction.

An Instagram account named ojaemma02 posted a clip from the press conference with the caption, “No meme, Belal Muhammad does run Chicago,” showing Du Plessis struggling to get a word in over the crowd’s boos. In the comments, ‘Remember the Name’ dropped two laughing emojis! Mocking the middleweight champion, as he was getting completely ridiculed by the audience.

Well, that pretty much settles it that a new rivalry might be brewing. And who knows? Belal could fancy his chances at a shot for the 185-pound belt in the future, especially if ‘DDP’ leaves with the gold on August 16. That said, ‘Remember the Name’ still believes Khamzat Chimaev would make it look fairly easy, using both his striking and grappling to get the job done.

Belal Muhammad shares his UFC 319 prediction

Khamzat Chimaev is already getting the majority of picks to beat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 showdown. His relentless grappling, combined with his undefeated streak, has convinced many to side with him. Belal Muhammad agrees, believing ‘Borz’ will prove it when he steps in against the champion at the United Center Arena.

‘Remember the name’ said in his YouTube channel, “I think he can go out there and finish him dominantly, or even like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] said, just strike with him. I think he can outstrike him. I think he’ll make it look easy if he keeps it on the feet. Yeah, Dricus has a chin, he has cardio, he has an awkward style, he has toughness, but I think Chimaev is a lot cleaner.”

It’s no surprise that ‘Borz’ has fans and experts on his side thanks to his dominant grappling. But his striking is also earning praise, with some believing it looks sharper than the current champ’s. That argument gained even more traction after Khabib Nurmagomedov pointed out on The Hustle Show podcast that Khamzat should use his hands more to conserve energy and mix in his wrestling more effectively.

With that being said, who do you think walks away as the winner of the UFC 319 headliner? And do you see Belal Muhammad stepping in to make things even more interesting for the champion and the UFC? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!