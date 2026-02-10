Bella Twins Predict Ronda Rousey’s UFC Return With Personal Admission

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ronda Rousey‘s comeback rumors never really disappear. They just fall silent for a bit, then reappear when she posts training footage, shows up with a black eye, or casually reminds them of what peak athleticism looks like. Despite her numerous denials, speculation has intensified in recent months, particularly with thoughts of a massive UFC White House return.

This time, however, the conversation didn’t start with fans or pundits. It came from two people who know Ronda Rousey beyond the headlines and highlight videos. And instead of emphasizing belts or legacy, the WWE Hall of Famers framed it around something far more personal: motherhood.

The Bella Twins weigh in on a possible Ronda Rousey return

During a recent media event, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella did not hesitate when asked how ‘Rowdy’ would fare if she ever returned to competition. Nikki Bella’s response was as blunt as it could get, as she replied with a quick, “She’ll crush it.” A quick assessment that Brie Bella instantly agreed with, adding, “I know. She’s always an insane athlete.”

Nikki further doubled down, citing the one constant that has always defined Rousey. “She’s always so determined. So yeah, she’ll crush it.” However, there will be a big difference this time around. Why? Because Brie Bella offered the twist that changed the entire conversation.

“Now you’ll be getting Mama Ronda,” she explained. “So, you know, when we turn into moms, there’s something different about it.” Coming from two women who have stepped away, returned, and balanced elite performance with parenthood, it wasn’t said lightly. It was experience talking.

That context matters with Ronda Rousey. Since becoming a mother twice, ‘Rowdy’ has publicly stated that her comeback to training had little to do with pursuing another UFC run. According to the former Bantamweight champion, returning to the gym was about reclaiming her body and identity after pregnancy, rather than calling Dana White and asking for a fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ClockednLoaded (@clockednloaded) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“I don’t have to have a plan for world domination,” Rousey said recently, dismissing ideas of a comeback. Rousey did, however, admit that she has rediscovered her love for MMA in a healthier way than before. Training on her own terms, in a cage she built at home, has allowed her to reconnect with the sport without the pressure that previously defined her career.

That freedom is exactly what makes the speculation harder to dismiss. Although, to be fair, Ronda Rousey has nothing more to prove. She entered the UFC as a star, defended her title six times, and forever changed the course of women’s MMA before departing and becoming a household name in WWE. Any return would be optional, not necessary.

However, as the Bella Twins hinted, motherhood does not slow down athletes such as Rousey. If anything, it makes them sharper. So, while a UFC return may not be in the books for now, you can never say never when it comes to the Olympian. In fact, if it’s not in the UFC, another former MMA star believes the 39-year-old might return to the WWE instead.

Shayna Baszler hints at Ronda Rousey’s WWE return

Outside of MMA, Ronda Rousey follows the same “never say never” mindset. Shayna Baszler, the Olympian’s close friend and former opponent, hinted that her WWE exit might not be permanent. Baszler used CM Punk‘s 2023 return after a decade away from the promotion as an example of how quickly situations can change in wrestling, pointing at the fact that no door remains closed forever.

Baszler described ‘Rowdy’ as someone who steps away in phases rather than walking away for good. And while she agreed that Ronda Rousey’s current priority is motherhood, she refused to label her done. She told Chris Van Vliet, “She loves being a mom. It would take a bit, but CM Punk came back. Ronda Rousey can come back.”

It wasn’t about timing or creative plans, just an understanding of how competitive instincts might reappear. Ronda Rousey has been equally transparent from her side. The former UFC champion stated that while WWE has kept the door open, she is not interested in returning to a full-time schedule with two small children at home.

Still, with Triple H now in charge of creative and WWE focusing more on limited-appearance stars, a comeback wouldn’t have to be the same as her prior stint. If ‘Rowdy’ returns, it will most likely be on her terms—and only if the balance finally makes sense.