Ben Askren Blessed With $500K Relief as Wife Celebrates Major Health Breakthrough

The MMA world has been a concerned bunch after former UFC fighter Ben Askren was reported to have been going through a medical crisis. He needed a lung transplant as a result of his suffering from pneumonia due to a staph infection. Askren’s family had been facing difficulties since they lacked funds to cover his medical costs. However, it appears that ‘Funky’ finally found a donor for a double lung transplant, as his wife, Amy Askren, proudly shared the news on social media.

“We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant. We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift. It still doesn’t feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just 5 weeks ago. So much can change so quickly,” Ben Askren’s wife wrote in a Facebook post, which she shared on Instagram as well.

The former ONE Championship title holder’s wife seemed as happy as she’s ever been about things working out alright for Ben Askren. It wasn’t easy for them as they needed around $500,000 for the medical procedure. His insurance company even refused to cover the medical costs. But ‘Funky’s family received a lot of help from others. And hence, Amy Askren has extended her thanks and gratitude to those who supported the former UFC fighter.

“Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own. I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now. I can’t wait to tell Ben all about it,” Ben Askren’s wife added. “I’m hopeful that in coming weeks Ben will be able to give the next update, but hopefully he will wait until the drugs wear off.”



The MMA community can now take a sigh of relief, as we wait to see how life changes for Ben Askren after the lung transplant. Well, Joe Rogan already spoke about what life is like after getting an organ transplant, and, in simple terms, it’s definitely not easy. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Joe Rogan reveals details on life after getting a transplant, as Ben Askren’s condition gets better

Joe Rogan has a friend, much like Ben Askren, who underwent an organ transplant surgery. For the 57-year-old’s friend, the surgery was done to replace the heart, and even though he’s in a good state, there’s a constant worry about something or the other happening to his body. That is especially because people who get transplants need to take immunosuppressants to allow the organ to be accepted by the body. This often leaves the immune system compromised.

“That’s [transplants] so crazy because then you have to be on medication for your entire life because your body wants to reject the lung because it’s not your lung. So you have to take these immunosuppressants,” Joe Rogan stated in a recent JRE MMA Show episode. “I have a friend who had a heart transplant. And he’s all f—ed up because of it. It’s just like you’re always worried about getting sick because your immune system is very compromised.”

Ben Askren will also have had to take immunosuppressants now, and his family is well aware of the fact that his life will be different now. Nevertheless, what matters is that he’s now in a better place than he was before. It remains to be seen how long it takes for him to get back on his feet, as we would like you to add your take on Askren’s health update in the comments down below.