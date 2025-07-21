Ben Askren Brings Positivity to 2025 as UFC & BJJ Communities Unite After $500K Medical Expense

In a rare show of unity, the combat sports world—spanning wrestling, MMA, boxing, and BJJ—has come together to rally behind one of its own: former UFC star Ben Askren, who is currently fighting for his life after undergoing a critical lung transplant. After spending more than 53 days in a coma, ‘Funky’ opened his eyes earlier this month, bringing hope to fans and loved ones alike. He later revealed that a severe staph infection was the root cause of his lung failure, a terrifying ordeal that turned his family’s lives upside down.

With the average cost of a lung transplant in the U.S. ranging between $2–3 million, and Ben Askren’s insurance company refusing to cover the cost, the family now faces the challenge of raising an additional $500K to cover his recovery, medications, and post-op care. From the boxing side, Jake Paul has already stepped up to lend a hand. Dana White has also pledged his support. Now, the BJJ community is doing its part.

The popular Instagram page BJJ Fanatics (457K followers) provided an update on ben Askren’s condition, calling his post-transplant journey “long, costly, and far from over.” In response, they launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with ongoing rehab and medical needs. Adding further momentum, respected MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has mobilized the MMA world by rallying top UFC names like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Tom Aspinall, Merab Dvalishvili, and others.

As part of International Fight Week, Helwani’s show is auctioning off a signed poker table on eBay, with a clear promise: “Every cent from this will go to Ben Askren’s medical expenses.” The table features signatures from a host of elite fighters, including Aspinall, ‘The Great’ , Izzy, Demetrious Johnson, Dan Hooker, Tracy Cortez, Rico Verhoeven, Ian Machado Garry, and many more.

At the same time, Ben Askren’s impact on the sport lives on through his wrestling school, now run by his brother, Max Askren. The academy is making a strong comeback, offering a new program called the “Funky Takedown Defense Bundles,” aimed at training young wrestlers of all skill levels—from beginners to advanced.

What’s the latest update on Ben Askren?

Since emerging from his coma, Ben Askren has delivered two heartfelt health updates to his fans—revealing his experiences while unconscious, his current state, and the gradual yet determined strides he’s making in his recovery. In a recent update, ‘Funky’ opened up about discovering strength in the little things, such as reading the journals his wife wrote while he was in a coma.

Last Friday marked a significant moment: Ben Askren’s 41st birthday. The former ONE Champion is currently in a Wisconsin hospital, focusing on recovery after undergoing a double lung transplant. In the face of tough challenges, he boldly turned to social media, delivering a heartfelt message and an update that resonated with many. “Yo guys. Update No. 3. It’s going pretty well. I’m getting a lot better. Starting to put some weight back on but I did have a few setbacks,” Askren began.

Reflecting on a missed milestone, he added, “I was really hoping I would go home today because it’s my birthday and it got pushed back because I had some setbacks this week. I got a procedure that didn’t work, and then I did have a procedure that did work, but it took a little longer than we thought.”

Despite the hurdles, Ben Askren remains optimistic and grateful. As his recovery continues, support from fans remains crucial. If you’d like to help, we’ve attached a direct link to his donation page. Every contribution—no matter how small—makes a difference.