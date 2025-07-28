Ben Askren Drops First-Ever Training Footage After Lung Transplant as UFC Stars Wish Speedy Recovery

“Why do we fall? So we can learn to pick ourselves up.” From Batman Begins to Ben Askren – this emotion couldn’t ring truer. After battling pneumonia and undergoing a lung transplant, the former UFC star had every reason to slow down, but that’s not in ‘Funky’s’ DNA. Just days ago, he left the hospital struggling to walk. Now, fast forward five days, and Askren’s remarkable comeback has stunned the MMA world.

From suffering a staph infection to battling pneumonia and eventually undergoing a total lung transplant, it takes immense courage to endure all of that back-to-back. While having a conversation with his people, the 41-year-old stated that he is grateful for being able to make his bed, eat his food, and spend time with his family.

During the chat, he mentioned that he is still facing difficulty walking. Yet, “I am where I am right now, but I’m going to be somewhere different in a month. I’m going to work my a– off and I’m going to get better. And so, why can’t you too? What are you waiting for? There’s barely anybody in as low a physical condition as me right now,” exclaimed Askren.

Well, the UFC veteran has kept his word. Just a few days after being released from the hospital, Askren has already started working out. In one of his posts, we saw him riding a cardio bike at the gym. His movements were slow, but he made sure to keep his body active as much as possible. He captioned the post with a message not for himself but for everyone who is trying to overcome difficulties in their life, “Don’t talk about it, be about it!”

In a previous update, Askren expressed gratitude for the support he received from those around him, especially his wife Amy, who played a crucial role in his recovery. He also made sure to thank his former opponents, Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal, for their heartfelt support. “I got only positive messages — like Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul were messaging me. I was like, where the hell is that coming from? The support was insanely broad across the board,” revealed Askren.

Coming off strong from his recent hospital visit, Ben Askren is in no mood to stay in bed and rest all day. As much of a warrior as he is, he understands the importance of movement. His training video caught a lot of attention from the MMA community, who poured out their love for the veteran fighter.

Ben Askren’s training footage gets a positive backing from the MMA community

Imagine having your lungs transplanted, and just a few days later, you’re back in the gym doing cardio, making sure your body adapts to training. It’s nothing short of inspiring. Jorge Masvidal once said, “I know you’re gonna pull through this, ’cause you’re a f—— warrior brother.” And Ben Askren has stood by his words.

Resonating the same emotions, former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt writes, “Inspiring brother!!”

Apart from the MMA community, Ben Askren had the support of Hollywood as well. Reacting to his training footage, American actor Frank Grillo wrote, “You’re a stud warrior brother. Gods on your shoulder.”

Renato Moicano and Matt Serra might’ve fallen short on words. They simply reacted with clapping emojis, paying their respects.

Furthermore, Mark Coleman, who himself was battling through life and death last year due to a fire incident, had a message for Askren, “Yes sir, you can-are doing it. Champ.”

And the support isn’t slowing down. After seeing the training footage, even Clay Guida couldn’t hold back — dropping a comment to show his respect, “Right back to work.”

It’s not just the fighters sending their love to Ben Askren — his comment section is filled with countless messages from fans who are happy to witness his recovery journey. Did you get a chance to check the video, too?