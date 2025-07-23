Ben Askren Exposes Celebs for Lying About Paying $2M Lung Transplant, Medical Bills After Being Discharged From Hospital

Ben Askren‘s near-death experience kept the MMA world on edge. After nearly two months in the hospital, the former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler finally returned home, but not before facing the most difficult battle of his life. Now on the long road to recovery, Askren’s honesty is making headlines once again, but not about his health, but about the misleading narratives being pushed around his medical bill.

In recent weeks, a number of celebrities and influencers have implied that they paid for Ben Askren’s double lung transplant. However, when YouTuber John Kim criticized the “misleading reports” and urged others to give to Askren’s ongoing recovery fund, the man himself responded with a bold statement.

“A lot of people have been incredibly generous,” Askren wrote on X, “but any celebrities saying they paid it all are lying.” It was a rare, direct call-out in a world where virtue signaling often goes unchecked. Askren’s health battle was insanely intense. ‘Funky’ was initially hospitalized with pneumonia and ultimately required a double lung transplant.

In an emotional video from his drive home, he stated, “That was a long journey, and it’s not over. I still can’t really walk.” Previously, from his hospital bed, he revealed, “I died four times… I made it out the other side, learning to use everything again.” The financial aspects of his ordeal have been equally difficult.

According to reports, his entire fight and medical assistance cost him around $2 million. Wrestler Mark Bader verified that Askren’s insurance did not cover the procedure. While Dana White has publicly donated and Jake Paul is said to have donated around $500,000, Askren’s latest tweet makes it clear that any particular individual has not covered the full cost.

Ben Askren’s post was not intended to diminish real support but to clarify the situation. While some celebrities have helped him out generously, rumors that they have paid the entire amount are incorrect. As his recovery continues, Askren’s message serves as a reminder: the fight isn’t over, and support still matters. And while fans continue to show their support, a former rival has also come out to share some positivity with ‘Funky.’

Jorge Masvidal shows his support for Ben Askren after a successful lung transplant

For many fans, Ben Askren’s tweet was a straightforward call to honesty, not a rejection of the assistance he has received. But perhaps the most unexpected display of respect came from someone many expected to remain silent: Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal, who once had a vicious feud with ‘Funky,’ has now extended an open hand and heartfelt words, leaving the MMA world touched.

‘Gamebred’ addressed his former foe directly in a viral video message. “What’s up, my brother… I know we were rivals in the ring,” he said, before offering to meet with Askren in person to “exchange a prayer.” Masvidal’s tone was genuine, rather than performative. He praised Askren as a “f—— warrior,” saying his recovery story was “crazy inspirational.”

For someone who built a career on that memorable five-second knockout, the move was more than just a gesture. It was a truce. The combat sports community took note of the moment. Daniel Cormier and Michael Chandler sent messages shortly after, both calling Askren one of the toughest men they’d ever known.

Dana White echoed this sentiment, calling Askren’s fortitude “unbelievable.” The gravity of Askren’s survival has erased any lines that might have been drawn by rivalry or promotion. And, in that moment, even the guy who dealt him his most brutal defeat reminded us all of what true respect looks like.