Ben Askren Exposes Crypto Fraud Claiming to Help With $2M Medical Bills

Ben Askren‘s recent health crisis drew widespread sympathy in the MMA world, but it also paved the way for a troubling scam. After undergoing a double lung transplant to combat severe pneumonia and a staph infection, ‘Funky’ faced nearly $2 million in medical bills. While real fundraisers were organized to help cover the bills, it seems like scammers also took advantage of the scenario by starting a fake bitcoin scheme that falsely claims to help with his recovery.

The scam centered around a cryptocurrency called $FUNKY, which was marketed on X and the Bags website and supposedly created by an X user named @SOLamuraii. According to the website, 95% of the royalties from $FUNKY sales would go to Askren and his family, with the remaining funds going into marketing and buybacks.

It even claimed to be tied to Ben Askren’s medical issues, intending to persuade people to buy in and donate indirectly. However, the moment the former UFC fighter found out about it, he came to the rescue. Taking to his X account, Ben Askren soon shut it down, claiming that the project had been launched without his permission.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Funky’ wrote, “This was done without my permission.” However, it is possible that he might’ve gotten there a bit too late for some fans, as the website looked as real as it can get, making it easy for one to fall for it, and possibly some fans surely did. To add to the confusion, the website displayed trade data such as a $4,880 price per coin and a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $4,580.

AD

All this made the coin appear active and somewhat credible. But luckily, the total amount raised was only $39.30, a mere fraction of what it claimed to be helping. These numbers can be misleading for people unfamiliar with crypto, luring them into thinking their money is helping a cause when it isn’t. In fact, Ben Askren’s actual support efforts have been completely unique.

A genuine GoFundMe campaign launched by a family friend attempted to raise $24,000 for his recovery expenses, and it had raised more than $16,000 by mid-2025. Askren himself sent honest updates to followers, revealing how humbling it felt to rely on others after years of self-reliance.

Notably, the wrestling community rallied around him, auctioning off his Olympic singlet to help cover expenses, while several other combat stars, such as Jake Paul, donated massive sums to help ‘Funky’ out despite their past feuds. All this has helped Askren get a new take on life, while also revealing to the world that, despite coming back to his feuding ways, he won’t be turning his back on his new foe-turned-friends.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite new speculations of a beef, Ben Askren comes clean on Jake Paul

Following the outpouring of support from his wrestling community and friends such as Jake Paul, Ben Askren felt compelled to clear the air amid circulating rumors. When a recent post implied he was calling out ‘The Problem Child’ again, fans feared old tensions were flaring up again. But ‘Funky’ was quick to set the record straight.

He revealed frustrations were aimed elsewhere, not at Paul, who has been an unexpected ally during his toughest times. The tweet that created the confusion was about Conor Benn, a boxer who challenged UFC fighters to a fight but refused to do it under MMA rules. Askren criticized this type of one-sided bravado, highlighting the distinction between calling out fighters and accepting fair bouts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Benn’s challenge made headlines, Askren’s focus remained on fairness and respect, ideals he had tested years before in his own crossover boxing bout with Jake Paul. What makes this clarification especially meaningful is the change in Askren and Paul’s relationship. Previously furious rivals, the two have developed mutual respect born not from the cage or the ring, but from genuine support.

When Askren was struggling for his life, ‘The Problem Child’ secretly gave a half-million dollars to aid with his medical bills. That gesture, combined with some heartwarming messages, changed their rivalry into something more human. If anything, it is also a lesson that even blood rivals can band together when it means the most.