Ben Askren Fans Get Positive Update but Fears Linger Over UFC Star’s Lung Transplant Need

For the past few days, the MMA community has been gripped with concern about Ben Askren. The former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler was hospitalized in early June after contracting severe pneumonia from a staph infection. The situation gradually worsened, and Askren became unresponsive at one point. To make things worse, rumors of his death began to circulate online—but there is an update that might bring fans some comfort.

According to Pat Mineo of The Wrestling Room, ‘Funky’ has recently shown signs of responsiveness. He apparently opened his eyes and was able to squeeze hands, a minor but significant sign that his condition is improving. It is hardly a complete recovery, but in a scenario that was bleak just days ago, any progress offers reason for cautious optimism.

After all, earlier, his wife, Amy, revealed that he was in serious condition and unable to respond. However, the road ahead is far from easy. Ben Askren is expected to require a lung transplant, which is a big surgery with no definite results.

While he has been relocated from Nevada to his home state of Wisconsin to be closer to family, the seriousness of his disease requires him to stay closely monitored. His wife continues to request prayers and has stated that the family is committed to keeping as much normalcy as possible for their children during this time.

Fellow fighters and friends, including Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, have stepped forward with supportive messages, urging fans to unite behind Askren. Cormier confirmed that ‘Funky’ is back home with his family, surrounded by love and support.

While his status remains unknown, the MMA community continues to hope for better news, finding strength in the tiny strides Askren has already taken toward recovery. In fact, as soon as they heard the update on X, they soon stormed to the comment section to let their thoughts be known.

Fans show major concern for Ben Askren’s lung transplant

As news of Ben Askren’s condition spread around the MMA community, the tone immediately switched from curiosity to concern. The update revealed that he was still fighting—alive and responsive, but facing the very real prospect of a lung transplant.

That detail alone shocked fans. “What has he caught that’s this damaging?” a user asked, speaking for many who couldn’t believe how severe the matter had gotten so quickly. Another said it bluntly: “Damn, that’s pretty serious.” But the most honest reaction came from someone who didn’t sugarcoat their shock at the news: “Holy s—, a lung transplant?! Horrible.”

Fear quickly gave way to empathy. Whatever fans had to say about Ben Askren’s career—his wins or losses—none of it mattered anymore. The man needed support and prayers. “That’s terrible news; I wish him and his family well,” one fan stated, echoing the collective sentiment. Another added, “Hope he pulls through; this is awful.”

Another user revealed a more personal connection: “Always liked Askren. Hopefully he pulls through.” Others offered prayers instead of words. “Praying for Ben and family 🙏.”

Despite the gravity of the situation, a few fans were simply relieved. After all, Ben Askren’s comatose condition had spurred premature rumors of his death, which spread quickly online. “Glad to hear that reports of his passing weren’t true,” one fan said, clearly relieved.

Another fan commented, “Hell, I saw someone say RIP the other day—I thought he was dead.” It served as a reminder that even modest movements, such as squeezing a hand or opening his eyes, can mean the world in such cases.

We at EssentiallySports join the MMA world in praying for Ben Askren’s health and stand with his family during this difficult time.