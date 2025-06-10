Ben Askren Health Update: Insider Reveals Status After Pneumonia Lands UFC Veteran in Critical Condition

The combat sports world was shaken when Pat Mineo of The Wrestling Room revealed that Ben Askren had been hospitalized with a serious staph infection and severe pneumonia. The concern deepened as Chael Sonnen shared more alarming updates on Askren’s condition. Amid growing worry, Askren’s wife broke the silence, asking the community to keep him in their prayers as he battles through this critical health scare. “We welcome all prayers for healing and for peace. We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children currently and doing our best to support them thoughtfully, so please refrain from discussing it with them for now,” said Amy Askren on Facebook.

Amidst the chaos, Askren’s close friend has stepped forward to share an update on his condition. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rafael Lovato Jr. uploaded a photo of himself with Askren and asked fans to keep him in their prayers as he fights for his life. He captioned the post with a heartfelt message for his friend. “Please keep @benaskren & his family in your thoughts & prayers,” writes Lovato Jr.

He further added, “I know a lot of you have heard the news about Ben’s health & many of you have been commenting on my video with Coach Askren from a few weeks ago sending your best wishes. This kind of stuff hits different now with having a family & I was literally just on the mats with him… He is a warrior & if anyone can fight this, he can!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafael Lovato Jr. (@lovatojrbjj)

Rafael Lovato Jr. and Ben Askren never shared the Octagon, but their names resonate as two of the biggest in their respective disciplines. Though they never faced each other in the ring, they share a deep mutual respect as elites of the combat sports world. Witnessing the ordeal of his friend, Lovato Jr couldn’t help but ask his fanbase to pray for Askren during his harsh time.

While he is now suffering from a severe case of pneumonia following a dangerous staph infection, Ben Askren had recently signed with Real American Freestyle—a new wrestling promotion launched by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and former WWE and WCW executive Eric Bischoff. Had circumstances been different, fans might have seen him return to action soon. But now, all we can do is hope for his recovery, as the entire combat sports community rallies to send prayers and well-wishes to the former UFC star.

MMA community unites to pray for Ben Askren

Ben Askren’s career has been impactful across the entire combat sports landscape. Despite his struggles in the UFC, he captured championship titles in both Bellator and ONE Championship. In addition to that, he was a member of the U.S. wrestling team at the 2008 Olympics. A former two-time NCAA wrestling champion, Askren boasts one of the most impressive résumés in combat sports, excluding his UFC tenure.

As he continues to battle for his life in the hospital, the entire MMA community has come together to pray for Ben Askren—including the often-controversial Dillon Danis. Taking to his X handle, Danis wrote, “I heard the news before it hit the media about Ben Askren. It’s a lot more serious than people think. No matter how bad our beef might’ve been, he’s a great coach and a family man. Praying he pulls through this.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, took to his X handle to offer some word of relief for Askren and his family, “Praying for @Benaskren.” Furthermore, we have former UFC fighter Chris Weidman, who wrote, “Prayers out to @Benaskren and his family !!” These are just some of the big names within the organization who have come forward to pray for Ben Askren. Apart from them, there are tons of wishes for Askren from others in the community as well as countless fans from across the spectrum of promotions and competitions.