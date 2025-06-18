Ben Askren Health Update: Wife Amy Reveals ICU Struggle and Hope for Transplant

Ben Askren’s health has been a cause of concern for the fighting community, for the last week. The former UFC welterweight contracted Staph infection which ended up affecting his lungs resulting in pneumonia. The most worry part is the fact that ‘Funky’ wasn’t responding to first-line treatments. When Askren’s good friend Chael Sonnen spoke with the former’s wife, Amy, he learned that Ben would require a lung transplant because his lungs had holes. Now Amy Askren has come forth with another update about Ben Askren’s critical condition.

Taking to her IG Story, Askren’s wife shared a picture of herself with the former UFC fighter and wrote, “I haven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share. I’ve had some media people contact me that they are going to share an update and I would rather it come from me.” But the update that came forth wasn’t really an uplifting one.

She continued, “Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze his hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.”

Getting on the list for a transplant is no easy process. It involves an assessment of the possible receivers with utmost scrutiny. No doubt, they can be a blessing for the recipient. Amy continued to ask for prayers for her husband. She wrote, “Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily. I know transplants are such a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben.”

In the end, she sent a heartfelt message to all the supporters. She admitted that the support that the fighting community gave her was nothing short of a blessing. Finally, Askren’s significant other asked the world to give their loved ones a hug and told them to be prepared for situations that she was currently in.

As the concerns regarding Askren’s condition continue to rise, Michael Bisping went through an awakening. ‘The Count’ set aside his differences and past unrest with ‘Funky’. And while he expressed his sorrow for Askren’s life-threatening condition, he realized just how important one’s health is.

Michael Bisping realizes one thing as he reflects on Ben Askren’s critical condition

During his conversation with Paul Felder on a week-old episode of Believe You Me podcast, Bisping sent his well wishes to Askren and his family. He said, “When there’s children involved, oh my God, and obviously he’s one of the guys from the MMA world, so we all wish him the best.” And with the prayer for Askren’s speedy recovery came a realization.

Bisping continued, “But, my algorithm on social media, there’s a lot of health stuff these days… But one thing that I see a lot… but it’s so true and this kind of alludes to that, you might have all these problems until it’s a health problem. And then you forget about everything else… When it becomes serious health problem, it puts everything into perspective. It changes the game.”

Nevertheless, with Askren receiving treatment at a Wisconsin hospital, there’s visible unrest in the MMA community. A pang of cheer went through the world when Amy confessed that Askren opened his eyes and squeezed his hands. But with him still under ventilation, the cheers died down pretty quickly. And all that the fans wish for is ‘Funky’s quick recovery.