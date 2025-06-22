Ben Askren Health Update: Wife Amy Shares Emotional Message Amid Lung Transplant Wait

When Chael Sonnen took to X to reveal that Ben Askren’s health was in jeopardy, the MMA world was blindsided. No one expected such dire news, not especially about ‘Funky’. It soon emerged that a severe staph infection had ravaged Askren’s body, leading to him contracting pneumonia with severe damage to his lungs, and leaving him bedridden in critical condition.

In a conversation with Sonnen, Amy Askren shared a heartbreaking update: her husband is now in urgent need of a lung transplant. As the UFC rallies around the former Olympian, Amy has also stepped forward with an emotional message of love and strength for her warrior.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amy Askren uploaded a photo where she was holding Ben Askren’s hand on his Story and captioned it, “I have been loving this song on repeat. For anyone else who is in the thick of it right now.” What’s the song? It’s ‘Flowers’ by Samantha Ebert.

This story just came after Amy revealed that her husband would have to undergo a lung transplant after all. “Ben is still on a ventilator and ECMO to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands,” wrote Amy on her socials.

She further added, “His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for a lung transplant.” As ‘Funky’ suffers in silence, the wrestling community has refused to leave his side. In the wake of Amy Askren’s plea for help, wrestling gear brand RUDIS has launched a campaign to sell T-shirts honoring the legacy of the former Olympian. The company has assured that all proceeds from the sales would be donated to Ben Askren’s family for his further treatment.

The T-shirt is available on RUDIS’ official website and features a slogan that reads, “Funky Strong, Funk Tough,” in support of Ben Askren. The site also includes a direct link to his official donation page. A statement on the page reads, “This is our chance to give back to someone who’s given his life to the sport.” But it’s not just the wrestling community that has gotten behind Askren’s full recovery. His former employer has stepped in to offer support.

Dana White offers support to Ben Askren amid his condition

Ben Askren’s battle with severe pneumonia took a drastic turn when it was revealed that the fighter would have to undergo a lung transplant. While his wife, Amy, shared that he’s shown brief signs of strength, opening his eyes thanks to medication, the situation remains dire. As RUDIS launched their campaign in support of the former ONE and Bellator champion, Dana White took to his Instagram to share the link, urging his 10.5 million followers to “Click the link to help Ben Askren.”

The link directs fans to a donation page dedicated to supporting the Askren family. “Ben Askren has spent his life pouring into others—on the mat, in the corner, and in the wrestling room,” the page reads, spotlighting the legacy of a fighter now fighting for his life. “A two-time NCAA Champion, Olympian, and beloved coach, Ben has dedicated himself to growing the sport and inspiring the next generation to chase their potential. Today, he’s facing the toughest fight of his life.”

The page further reads, “Ben is in urgent need of a life-saving lung transplant. It’s a battle he can’t face alone, and now, it’s time for the wrestling community to rally behind one of its own. This is our chance to give back to someone who’s given his life to the sport.” Dana White has time and again come forward to support his former fighters in one way or another, and with this support, the UFC CEO has assured that Askren receives all the love and support he needs to get back in shape.