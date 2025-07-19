Ben Askren Issues Medical Update After Birthday Wish Doesn’t Come True

Ben Askren turned 41 this week, but he didn’t get the gift he wanted most. The former UFC star, Olympic wrestler, and MMA fan favorite had hoped to celebrate his birthday at home. Instead, he remained in the hospital, still recovering from a double lung transplant after a life-threatening battle with pneumonia. But despite the setback, Askren is choosing a unique perspective that demonstrates his incredible mental fortitude.

In a video shared on Instagram, Askren began by stating, “Yo guys, update number three. It’s going pretty well. Getting a lot better. Starting to put some weight back on. But I did have a few setbacks. I was really hoping, I was really hoping I’d be home today, which is my birthday. And it got pushed back because we had some setbacks this week. “

The setbacks? Apparently, one medical procedure didn’t work. Another one did, but it took longer than expected. That delay kept him in the hospital on his special day.

Askren continued by confessing, “And, you know, I was really disappointed this morning,” but then he remembered a powerful lesson from Good to Great, the bestselling business book by Jim Collins.

‘Funky’ explained that the book’s concept of the Stockdale Paradox, balancing brutal honesty about the present with unwavering faith in eventual success, resonated deeply with him. He explained how Admiral James Stockdale, a former POW, survived years of captivity by refusing to set false deadlines for rescue. That mindset struck a chord with Askren, who admitted he was initially crushed when he couldn’t go home on his birthday.

View this post on Instagram

But as he revealed, ”Because yes, I’m disappointed I didn’t get out today. But maybe it was best. And I am making lot of progress. I’m getting better. I do think it’s like day 55 or something in the hospital, so definitely not ideal.”

The road to recovery from a double lung transplant is long and delicate. Patients typically remain in the hospital for two to three weeks post-op, with three to six months needed to resume daily activities. Complications like infection and organ rejection are constant concerns.

As such, the former UFC star ended his video with, “I haven’t really had a summer, but I didn’t die and I’m getting better and I’ll see my family soon. So that’s the update. Again, you guys, I love all the support. I appreciate it. I feel it. So many of you guys are sending messages and it just feels really good. So I’ll send you down the message when I get out here on Monday.”

It may not have been the birthday Ben Askren dreamed of, but he’s not letting that stop him from continuing on his fight that has drawn massive support from the MMA sphere. And among those stepping up? None other than UFC boss Dana White, though you wouldn’t hear it from him unless asked directly!

Dana White finally breaks his silence on how he helped Ben Askren and his family

Dana White and Ben Askren’s public war of words was once headline material. But when news broke that Askren was battling for his life and footing the bill himself after his insurance claim was denied, the UFC head honcho made a quiet but meaningful move.

Following UFC Nashville, a reporter asked if White had personally contributed to Askren’s family. After a moment’s pause, White gave a rare, reluctant confirmation as he confessed, “I usually don’t talk about that stuff but yes I did. I did.”

He explained that he and his team reached out to Askren’s wife immediately after hearing the news as he explained, “I mean, we reached out to his wife as soon as we heard and told her ‘if there’s anything you need’. And yes, I did, yes.”

Still, the UFC boss refused to take credit because, “I just don’t like talking about that s—, that’s between us, but yes.”

It’s a rare side of Dana White that doesn’t often make the news, donating anonymously to families of fighters and staff, he often steps in without headlines or hashtags. While his quiet support added an unexpected twist, this moment isn’t about rivalry or reputation. It’s about resilience.

Ben Askren’s journey is far from over, but it’s already one of the most inspiring stories the fight world has seen in years. And with the MMA community behind him, he’s inching closer to the finish line, one update at a time.