Ben Askren Issues Medical Update as Family’s Visit to Hospital Turns Into “Humbling” Experience

July 18: It was Ben Askren‘s 41st birthday, but the wrestler was in the hospital, still recovering from his double lung surgery. While the Wisconsin community prayed for him, he finally returned home later that month and began relearning movements required to eat and move around in a wheelchair. That’s when ‘Excel Concrete Coatings’ came forward with a plan: Why not help the Askrens build a new rehab home gym?

So, earlier this week, the company surprised the former MMA fighter with a late birthday gift—a new garage floor coating to make that space viable for him to exercise. However, things took an unexpected turn when Ben Askren visited the hospital for post-surgery care days ago. The medical staff found an infection and put him on antibiotics, and they also did some X-rays. “Hopefully we get this solved fast,” the fighter shared online to keep his fans updated about his health. He had to be hospitalized once again, and his rehab process got put on hold.

Dr. Kirlos Haroun, a physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, had even shared a warning regarding this last month. He had closely followed Askren’s story and opined how risky lung transplants were. In fact, he said the wrestler would have to be careful even after making a recovery because the risk of infections would dramatically increase. That being said, Askren is not moping around because of the new setback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a new social media update, Askren shared some of his reflections about life. “Update #8 and why too much pride is a big b,” he captioned the video, but what did he say? Well, he shared: “It’s been thing after thing after thing. And you know how I talked about the Stockdale Paradox… I just don’t know what it is. I just had to tell myself that, tell myself to be patient and not get too frustrated.

AD

“And the topic I want to talk about today, besides that, would be pride… You know, before this, I was pretty much self-sufficient. Did everything by myself. Took care of myself. Didn’t really ask for help… And now, especially when I am home, I got to keep asking for help because I can’t do much by myself at all. So that was humbling. It was good.

“And then, the way I see pride and ego, they hold so many people back in life. Biggest thing I can relate in wrestling to it is, there are certain kids with too much pride, and they are unwilling to admit what their biggest problem is. And so if I can tell a kid, ‘Hey, this is your problem’ and they don’t have ego, they work to solve their problem… If they have too much pride, they are always going to make an excuse for why that big problem isn’t really a problem.” Askren further mentioned that the same applies to life in general: If people never admit they have a problem, they never start working towards it.

He now practices that kind of self-awareness on a regular basis, no matter how unpleasant it is. Plus, he has his family to bank on. His wife, Amy, has been by his side constantly, and in a new Instagram update, his son, Ozi, was also seated beside him on the hospital bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Askren (@benaskren) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While he recovers, the community has come together to support him. Earlier this week, fans came together at Kettle Moraine High School for a fundraising event in his honor. In a heartfelt gesture, Askren donated his 2008 Olympic singlet for auction to help cover his medical bills. What was even more touching was the fact that the highest bidder plans to return it to ‘Funky’ once he recovers.

His story has moved people. It has turned his biggest rivals into supporters, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kamaru Usman squashes beef with Ben Askren

What began as a running joke over a nickname has culminated in an unexpected display of appreciation. As Ben Askren recovers from his lung transplant, his old rival Kamaru Usman sent him a message of encouragement, indicating the end of a long-running feud. The gesture came after Askren told a story about his hospital visit, where a friend brought up the old “Marty from Nebraska” nickname. And this was a jab Usman notoriously disliked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Askren wrote on X, “Had an old friend come visit me at the hospital, and he brought up Marty from Nebraska, and I said you can’t call him Marty anymore bc he will get p——-. My buddy was flabbergasted!” The message reached Usman, who replied, “@Benaskren happy you’re doing well, my man. One day at a time you’ll be back.” Askren responded with praying emojis, thereby ending one of MMA’s rivalries.

They never fought inside the cage, but their feud was public: press conference tension, internet trash talk, and a lot of baiting. Now, devoid of ego, both guys appear to have moved on. And for Askren, who has recently discovered strength in vulnerability, it serves as another reminder that even old foes may show up with kindness when it counts the most.