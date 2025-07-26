Ben Askren Learns to Walk Again in Inspiring Message as UFC World Rejoice

Calling former UFC star Ben Askren a true BMF might just be an understatement. Currently recovering from a double lung transplant, Askren spent over a month in a coma after a brutal battle with pneumonia. The illness struck after a staph infection severely weakened his immune system. It wasn’t just a physical battle—his condition also deeply affected his family, both emotionally and financially.

But in true ‘Funky’ fashion, the former ONE Championship titleholder refused to back down. By the end of last month, Ben Askren finally received a new pair of lungs. Around July 2 or 3, he opened his eyes for the first time. It wasn’t until July 11, however, that he updated fans about his condition by sharing a heartfelt video on social media. In the video, Askren read from a journal his wife had kept and revealed, “I died 4 times.” He also shared that he lost 50 pounds during his 45 days in a coma, and now weighs just 147 lbs.

Since then, Ben Askren has posted four recovery updates—and recently, he shared a fifth. In it, he said it had been “4 days now” since he returned home from the Wisconsin hospital. Despite the ordeal, ‘Funky’ proudly shared that he’s now “making his own bed,” “eating his own food,” and spending much-needed quality time with his family. Still, he isn’t slowing down.

Askren is determined to help his new lungs adapt to his body and has fully committed himself to rehab As he put it, “I gotta walk with a lung, I can’t walk,” admitting the struggle but finding hope in gaining back five pounds. He also issued a powerful personal challenge in the same video:

“I am where I am right now, but I’m going to be somewhere different in a month,” said Ben Askren. “I’m going to work my ass off. I’m going to get better. And so why can’t you too? What are you waiting for? There’s barely anyone in the world low physical condition with me right now.

“I can walk with these on walker and do a five pound curl. It’s pathetic. I totally understand that. But it doesn’t matter where I’m starting. I’m going to finish somewhere different. And so some of you guys who aren’t getting started, get your butt moving. Get started. Hey, I got a long way to go. Maybe you do too. Let’s make it happen.” Askren continued.

At first, ‘Funky ’s insurance company refused to cover the cost of his treatment. In the face of this setback, the sports community and his fans came together, raising funds to support his double lung transplant and post-surgery care—estimated to cost nearly $500,000. That support became a lifeline for Askren’s family, who are still depending on it today. From Dana White and Jake Paul to other prominent names in combat sports, many stepped up to help the former UFC star.

Now, even more fans are joining the effort as Ben Askren continues his courageous journey to recovery.

Andrew Tate applauds Ben Askren’s grit as he fights back to full health

Ben Askren’s UFC run didn’t go as many had hoped. By the time he joined the promotion, he was already past his prime. But long before that, ‘Funky ’ had carved out a dominant legacy. From 2010 to 2019, he remained undefeated for nearly a decade, reigning as champion in both Bellator and ONE Championship. That remarkable streak came to an end in just his second UFC bout.

Soon after, the former UFC star recognized it was time to step away from the sport. Still, his legacy remains untarnished in the eyes of many MMA fans. Even controversial kickboxing figure and influencer Andrew Tate acknowledged Ben Askren’s stature, replying to a recent X post with one powerful word: “Hero”.

Ben Askren’s journey has now taken a deeply personal turn. After undergoing a double lung transplant, he’s facing a battle far tougher than any inside the cage. UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney joined in the wave of support, commenting, “Hell yeah brotha you got this 🙏🏾God has you and the world cares about you heal up champ.” The path to recovery hasn’t been easy.

Adjusting to new lungs can be unpredictable and even life-threatening. Askren’s wife, Amy, has reached out to the public, asking for prayers and donations to aid his recovery efforts. Despite the challenges, the MMA world and beyond have shown up for Ben Askren. After being hospitalized in late April and spending weeks on a ventilator, he’s now finally back home. The support continues to pour in.

One fan posted, “Glad you’re home, brother. Keep fighting. You’re gonna be at the White House 07.04.26 looking like this never happened.” Another shared, “We all admire your courage Ben, to all the doubters, here is a real fighter.” ‘Funky ’s popularity reaches far beyond MMA. He once boxed Jake Paul, runs a wrestling academy alongside his brother Max, and remains a central figure in his hometown community.

Fans have watched him evolve from elite grappler to inspiring mentor—and they’re not ready to stop rooting for him. One supporter wrote, “I’m so happy for you! God loves you 🥰 May you have an exciting healthy life ahead for many years to come.” With the heart of an “absolute warrior,” Ben Askren continues to push through the hardest fight of his life. We stand with him and his family, wishing them strength, healing, and brighter days ahead.