Ben Askren Makes Return to Wrestling Mat 53 Days After Life-Threatening Lung Illness Nearly Took His Life

After a terrifying brush with death, former UFC star Ben Askren is now on the road to recovery following a lung transplant. The severe procedure became necessary after pneumonia—triggered by a dangerous staph infection—completely destroyed his lungs. But in his fight against the Reaper, ‘Funky’ wasn’t alone. The entire MMA and wrestling community, including Jake Paul, stepped up to help cover the overwhelming medical bills, which reportedly climbed to $2–3 million in the U.S.

Unfortunately, Ben Askren’s insurance company refused to cover the transplant, forcing his family to turn to the combat sports and wrestling world for support. The outpouring of help not only made the life-saving surgery possible but also lifted a massive financial burden off his family. Askren was in a coma from April 28 to July 2—over a month—and is now piecing together what happened with the help of his wife’s detailed journal entries.

As his health improves, signs of Ben Askren’s return to daily life are already surfacing. The longtime owner of a wrestling school in Wisconsin recently reappeared on Instagram by re-sharing a post from Fanatic Wrestling. The post promoted a special deal on his and Max Askren’s training series: the “Funky Takedown Defense Bundle.” The bundle, currently priced at $247 (down from $297), includes classes for all experience levels—from beginner to advanced—and is available through the BJJ Fanatics app.

Students also have access to streaming video content and the opportunity to earn competition certificates through the school. For ‘Funky’, wrestling has always been more than a career—it’s been his foundation since retiring from MMA. After a short-lived UFC stint that began with a blockbuster trade for Demetrious Johnson, Ben Askren quickly realized his body could no longer withstand the physical toll.

Since then, for over five years, he’s dedicated himself to coaching and mentoring through his wrestling program—his true bread and butter.

Ben Askren reflects on what inspired him to coach the next generation of grapplers

Ben Askren carved out a legendary run in ONE Championship, where fans came to admire his dominant grappling and undefeated streak. But his career ended on a tougher note—two back-to-back losses in the UFC, marking his final appearances inside the Octagon. ‘Funky’ joined the UFC late in his career, well past his physical prime. Still, looking back, he holds no regrets—especially after his final fight against Demian Maia in 2019, which marked the end of his run with Dana White & Co.

Since hanging up the gloves, Ben Askren has embraced a new chapter: breaking down fights as a commentator and analyst, while also contributing to his podcast, “FLOwrestling.” Though he’s only made a few appearances on the show, it’s provided him a platform to share his insights and passion for wrestling. But more than media work, ‘Funky’ finds joy in working with young athletes. He now devotes his time to coaching at wrestling camps hosted by the Askren Wrestling Academy—a school he and his brother Max launched back in 2011.

Reflecting on his post-fight journey in a candid interview, Ben Askren revealed, “I’ve always just really enjoyed teaching the sport of wrestling, teaching anything in general,” Askren remarked. “I love what the sport of wrestling gives back to kids that are in it, so I did camps for about eight years, and then my brother had the idea to start the Askren Wrestling Academy, which I love.”

And truly, what better post-retirement role for Ben Askren than coaching? After all, who wouldn’t want to learn from a two-time NCAA champion and four-time finalist? ‘Funky’s legacy stretches far beyond the Octagon—etched deep into the fabric of American wrestling. A National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee and the 2006 Dan Hodge Trophy winner—often called the ‘Heisman of Wrestling.’ It’s achievements like these that have cemented Ben Askren among the all-time greats of the sport.