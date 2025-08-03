Ben Askren Pens Grateful Message to Wife Amy for “Out of This World” Support Amid Tough Recovery

Ben Askren‘s first medical check-up after getting a double-lung transplant turned out to be problematic. The doctors found something wrong with his chest tube and feared that there might be an infection. That brought him back to the hospital, which isn’t something that the former UFC star hoped for, but he had the support of his wife, who’s played a major role in his household during this difficult time.

It was Ben Askren’s wife, Amy, who first shared the news of his medical issues more than a couple of months ago. She took to social media to even try to gather financial help, and fully devoted her time to helping Askren get through the lung transplant surgery. Her hard work didn’t go unnoticed as the former UFC fighter shared a message of appreciation for Amy Askren.

Ben Askren and his wife tied the knot back in 2010, and according to the former UFC fighter, he couldn’t have asked for a better partner for the rest of his life. He claims that she’s been his rock ever since they met each other, but her recent efforts in helping Askren get the best medical treatment and her duty of handling their household have won ‘Funky’ over.

The 41-year-old penned a heartfelt message to his wife, thanking her for all the support she’s given him at a time when he sorely needs it. “My wife has been generally amazing during the entirety of our marriage, but the 2.5 months she has been out of this world taking care of our kids and me,” Ben Askren wrote in a post on social media.

Well, Ben Askren isn’t the only one who had something to say about his wife. In fact, Amy Askren also shared a heartfelt message for her husband as well after it was reported that he was selling some of his sporting gear to meet the medical expenses. Here’s what she had to say.

Ben Askren’s wife shared a message after his Olympic sacrifice

One of the biggest avenues where an athlete can perform is the Olympic Games. It is a dream for most sportspersons to make it to the biggest stage, which is what Ben Askren has also done. ‘Funky’ competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and he had one of his singlets that he wore during that event with him as a memorabilia. However, Askren decided to part ways with the singlet by putting it up for auction to pay the medical bills he’s racked up over the past couple of months or so.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While it’s sad to see him parting ways with an important piece of his sporting career, his wife claims that there is nothing to be sad about because materials never meant too much to Ben Askren. “Whoever wins this, please know that this is a very happy story—not a sad one. Ben Askren has never held tightly to objects. All of his belts are under his beds. He has two Olympic singlets, and they’ve been in the closet for 18 years,” she wrote on Instagram. “It gives him way more joy to see someone appreciate one. When @kettlemoraine_wrestlingclub told us they wanted to support him with this event, he gave it away happily and easily. I hope whoever won it holds onto it knowing this.”

Well, Ben Askren is still in the hospital as of now, and we don’t have any details as to how long he’ll be under the observation of the doctors. Nevertheless, he’s had a positive attitude throughout this medical situation, and even has the support of not only his wife and kids, but the whole fight community. Let us know your thoughts on Askren’s message to his wife in the comments down below.