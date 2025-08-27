Ben Askren Provides Crucial Medical Update After Lung Transplant Ends Combat Sports Career

Ben Askren has long been regarded as one of combat sports’ most unique minds, with a career that included Olympic wrestling, MMA, and a second act in commentary and coaching. However, a life-threatening illness in 2025 forced a significant shift in his journey. After getting a double lung transplant, Askren has stated that his time as an active competitor is over, though he remains just as committed to wrestling as ever.

The news broke first on RAF Wrestling USA’s Instagram, where Askren announced that he would no longer compete in Real American Freestyle, the league he helped create. Instead, the 39-year-old will act as a guiding force behind the scenes. For a man who has based his reputation on breaking physical boundaries, the change is bittersweet, but ‘Funky’ thinks it is also an opportunity to contribute in a new way.

In the video posted on Instagram, Ben Askren discussed the challenges of recovery. “The first time I was home, even with my walker, I couldn’t walk from the bedroom to the living room. I needed help,” he admitted. “Now, I can do that. I made food yesterday. It’s just like, okay, that’s simple, basic life. That was hard!”

The struggle to regain everyday independence has been difficult, but Askren says he feels better every day, even though he’s still very far away from his final form. When it comes to competing, Askren didn’t mince words. “I probably won’t be actively competitive in anything ever again, from a physicality standpoint. But, you know, I’ll be able to live a really good life,” he said.

Instead, he focuses on the administrative side of RAF, promoting what he calls wrestling’s “best opportunity in a very long time” to develop a professional league. His vision, as he explains, is to put freestyle wrestling on the map and ultimately provide athletes with a platform that rivals other sports. Ben Askren’s fight is no longer in the cage or on the mat but against his own physical limitations, which, in many ways, mimics the sport he loves.

Even when he acknowledges that his competitive days are over, his resilience, enthusiasm, and determination to not give up continue to define him. For wrestling, that may prove to be his greatest contribution yet. And maybe this coaching and mentoring mindset is what led him to go off on Conor McGregor, as ‘The Notorious’ was recently seen beating up a young fighter.

Ben Askren calls out Conor McGregor

Ben Askren’s transition to mentoring has sharpened his perspective on how fighters conduct themselves, and that lens soon focused on Conor McGregor. The Irishman is certainly preparing for a comeback, but ‘Funky’ was unimpressed with what he witnessed recently. To him, it was not the effort of a man preparing for war; it was just empty showmanship.

McGregor, who has been out since fracturing his ankle against Dustin Poirier in 2021, has returned to the USADA testing pool and hinted at a potential appearance at next year’s historic UFC event. However, his most recent sparring footage, in which he crushed far younger and less experienced partners, struck Askren as hollow. Instead of proving readiness, they looked like a fighter trying to hold onto mystique.

“What does beating up fighters who aren’t good prove or do to make you better? These videos are so dumb,” Askren commented on the videos of McGregor, his blunt dismissal cutting through the hype. Coming from someone who had recently fought his way back to health, the criticism had more weight: it wasn’t about McGregor’s reputation but about the difference between real preparation and staged bravado.