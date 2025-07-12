Ben Askren Provides Major Health Update After Dana White’s Unexpected Reaction

“So I only died four times, or the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds. But I got the double lung transplant.” Ben Askren finally gave updates on his health. He has been hospitalized for more than 45 days due to acute pneumonia, which resulted in pneumothorax, requiring a double lung transplant. After a successful transplanting procedure, he finally engaged with social media and conveyed a message that celebrated the fighting community. ‘Funky’ has just released another update.

Taking to X and Instagram, the former ONE Championship and Bellator FC champion revealed, “Everything is going pretty well. I got another tube out. Only one tube left. And I wanted to make a reflection with where I was less than a month ago, which was Father’s Day. So, I’ll read you this journal entry from our friend, Amber. I actually thought my wife wrote it. I was mistaken.” So what did the journal entry read?

It provided some insights to the former UFC star regarding the days he had no remembrance of. The journal highlighted the time when Askren was under the effects of sedation and the staff were trying to wean him out of it. The text showed him the troubles he had to go through while an ECMO supported his life. And finally, there were some details about his transplant evaluation. Needless to say, it was an emotional trip for the weakened Ben Askren.

He continued, “So, that was like a month ago that they started transplant evaluation. Holy crap! Came a long way since then. I just wanted to give one Mental Monday’s message. I felt guilty for myself one time, right? And that doesn’t do you any good. And I thought, ‘Man, I never smoked one cigarette, never smoked any weed, never anything. Why did my lungs get stolen from me? Why isn’t it happening to someone who smokes?’”

But then, realization hit him. And he wasn’t going to spoil his newfound life. He said, “Then I realized, it happened. It’s over. You’re done with it. I could be bitter and angry, I could whine and cry. It’s not gonna help anybody. I am where I am now, and I’m gonna move forward the best that I can… I will not feel sorry for myself. I’m gonna get out of here pretty soon.”

Soon after Askren shared the first video, the entire world took a sigh of relief. Even his former opponent, Jorge Masvidal, who previously engaged in online and on-stage battles with him, stood up to support Askren. But what about Dana White? What did the UFC head honcho say about his former fighter’s major victory?

Dana White reacts to Ben Askren’s health updates

The UFC CEO and Ben Askren didn’t really begin their relationship on a healthy note. ‘Funky’ was previously involved in Bellator FC and ONE Championship, and often lashed out at Dana White. But eventually, he signed with the UFC and fought three fights before retiring. However, with the former welterweight champion getting on the road to recovery, White had to talk about Askren.

Talking to Fullsend, the UFC head honcho said, “I saw that popping up on my feed. He doesn’t even look the same, it’s f—— such a trip. You know the kind of shape you’ve got to be in to go through what that f—— guy just went through? It’s unbelievable. I don’t know all the details. I think it started with staph and from staph, it ended up f—— up his lungs somehow, from what I understand. I reached out to his wife a few times during the … but you know, she I’m sure was an absolute f—— wreck. But it’s good to see him wake up.”

For now, Askren needs to focus on rehabilitation. He has already lost 50 pounds and weighs 147 pounds. This means he desperately needs to regain his strength. And that will come through slow and steady sessions of physiotherapy. And as ‘Funly’ continues on his journey to recovery, let’s hope that he gets well as soon as possible.