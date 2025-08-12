Ben Askren Receives Overwhelming Support as Wife Seeks Prayers for Positive Medical Test Results

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Ben Askren and his family. From life support to a life-saving double lung transplant, the retired UFC fighter has faced more battles in the hospital than he ever did in the Octagon. But just when the worst seemed over, another fight emerged.

Less than a week after heading home for the first time since his ordeal, Askren was back in the hospital. A routine checkup revealed an infection near his chest tube. “It wasn’t always going to be smooth,” Askren admitted in a video update from his hospital bed. “Hopefully this is a small hiccup, and I’m back home getting stronger again.”

That hope came to life in a series of recent updates on Instagram shared by his wife, Amy Askren. In the clips, Ben is walking the hospital corridors, a nurse at his side with a support belt. But make no mistake, the man is doing the work himself!

“@benaskren from not being able to straighten your fingers to walking in 6 weeks,” Amy wrote in one Instagram story, later adding in the caption for the post, “He’s going the distance”, as ‘The Distance’ by CAKE plays in the background of Ben’s walk through the hospital.

Amy’s latest update hinted at another turning point. “We miss you @BenAskren,” she wrote in a second story. “Really praying this guy can come home tomorrow. We need some of his labs to straighten out a bit. He’s so ready.” It’s a mix of hope and anxiety, because for lung transplant patients, every test result can shift the entire recovery timeline.

Why? According to Dr. Kirlos Haroun from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, in an interview with Uncrowned, “I would be cautious about him even entering a gym, let alone rolling and wrestling just because of the infection risk. A skin abrasion can lead to a severe reinfection that can be life-threatening, and I think that’s a really, really emotionally and mentally difficult thing beyond the physical risks he has.”

But in true fighter fashion, Ben Askren’s comeback is inspiring thousands. The combination of Amy’s candid updates and ‘Funky’s grit has rallied fans, fighters, and friends alike. Social media lit up under her post as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans rally behind Ben Askren as his wife’s latest update shows remarkable progress

One fan wrote, “Praise God! God bless all the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff. So happy for you guys!” It’s a sentiment that captures the gratitude many feel not just for Ben Askren’s progress, but for the medical team that made it possible. In the world of lung transplants, every professional involved plays a critical role in survival.

Corey Anderson wrote, “Look at that man go!! MY GUY!!!!” Coming from a former UFC top contender and current PFL star, it’s a nod of respect from one fighter to another. Anderson knows the discipline and mental toughness needed to fight through physical adversity. But more than that, he’s been friends with Askren for a long time. He previously stated in an interview, “I met my wife because of Ben Askren. I have two beautiful kids. I have a wife. I’ve got a fight career. It’s kind of like everything I have in an adult life, it came because of Ben Askren.”

Another fan said, “This is so awesome! Stay hard Ben!!” The “stay hard” mantra, popularized by David Goggins, fits perfectly here. It’s about embracing discomfort and pushing through when every muscle and joint is screaming to stop.

One supporter wrote, “Never been prouder of someone I didn’t know.” That’s the power of a comeback story. Even those who have never met Ben Askren feel connected to his fight, as if they’re watching a friend battle back from the brink.

And finally, another commented, “One Day at a Time Big Guy… Love you brother…” It’s advice and encouragement rolled into one. For a transplant patient, recovery isn’t about giant leaps, it’s about consistent steps, both literal and figurative, toward regaining strength.

Ben Askren’s road to recovery is still paved with uncertainty, but one thing is crystal clear: he isn’t walking it alone. From heartfelt prayers to messages of pure grit, the outpouring of support has become as much a part of his fight as the surgeries and therapy sessions. And while the lab results may decide when he finally heads home, the spirit that’s carried him this far shows no signs of slowing!