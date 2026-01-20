Ben Askren Responds to Nate Diaz Threat as Daniel Cormier Gets Involved: “I Can’t Let Him Slap You”

“I don’t even think he’s that good, but he has convinced people he’s good at fighting somehow.” Ben Askren didn’t mince words as he opined on Nate Diaz‘s MMA career of 21-13 during a casual talk with Daniel Cormier a few weeks ago. These words were sure to rub Diaz the wrong way, as he has now threatened Askren with his iconic Stockton slap.

‘I don’t care about a lung [transplant],” Diaz wrote in an X post. “Next time I see ben he getting slapped.” For those who may not know, the former Bellator champ is still recovering from a double-lung transplant he underwent last year after a staph infection nearly took his life. Regardless, this statement has now made it to the duo who couldn’t help but react to the threat.

Daniel Cormier jumps to Ben Askren’s defense in the Nate Diaz feud

As DC recited the slap threat, Askren responded in a way that was anything but aggressive. “That’s fine. I’ve been slapped before,” he admitted, earning a round of laughter from the host. Cormier took the matters up a notch, as he pretended faux-concern for Askren’s safety in a hilarious remark: “I gotta help you. I can’t let him slap you.”

However, Askren finds himself able enough to deal with Diaz’s rage himself. “It’s okay. I’m getting more. I’m getting more durable. I think it’ll be all right. I don’t think anyone died from a slap ever,” he added, to which Cormier only continued his train of thought for Askren’s safety.

While seemingly all fun and games, we have to admit Diaz isn’t one to mess around with. In fact, infamous for the Stockton slap, most of which might be unintentional, yet extremely satisfying for Diaz, he is notorious for the UFC 276 incident, where he struck an NELK Full Send MMA Reporter after finding some of his remarks bothersome.

In a hilarious admission, Askren suggested that he hit a ‘lightning-fast’ double-leg against Diaz’s Stockton slap waiting for him when they cross paths. To this, Cormier couldn’t help but point out Diaz’s impressive grappling skills, which even Askren has a hard time denying despite his murky views on the fighter.

However, while Askren turned the macabre rivalry into a lighthearted joke, there’s no denying his disapproval of Nate Diaz as one of the UFC’s top fighters.

Ben Askren questions Diaz’s legacy and influence in the UFC fandom

Nate Diaz is undeniably a bigger name than Ben Askren, with a more extensive UFC career than the latter. In fact, Askren might find himself catching strays for a rather terrible 1-2 UFC record. However, it would be an injustice not to mention Askren’s decorated ONE FC and Bellator careers as a former champion and 18-0 record. In contrast, he finds Diaz sharper with his tongue than with his combat skills.

Speaking to DC on the Funky and the Champ podcast, he blasted Diaz’s reputation as a good fighter, which Cormier initially clapped back at. Cormier suggested Diaz was good for his time, which Askren refuted: “He was average… They’re going to yell at me but okay, let’s see. His record is 21–13. That’s not that great.”

“Going into the UFC he was 5-1 so within the UFC, he was 16–12. That’s not very good,” he continued. Further, he added that Diaz’s popularity was mostly due to his social media antics, even joking about how the ‘Diaz army’ might come after him following these comments.

According to Askren, while Diaz has a winning pedigree, he has been far from consistent or championship-dominant. However, notable wins against Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are definitely some highlights in his career, challenging Askren’s viewpoint. Clearly, the debate about Diaz vs Askren’s dominance is too layered to be explained in a neat, concise statement. What are your thoughts on the fighters? Let us know in the comments below.