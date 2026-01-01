Ben Askren Reveals Motivation Behind “Meetings From Hospital Bed” for Hulk-Hogan Founded RAF

Veteran Ben Askren has always remained deeply connected to the sport. Despite having “died four times” and no longer competing at an active level, he continues his journey through Hulk Hogan’s Real American Freestyle (RAF). And shifting his focus to build the next generation, he planned a return to the mat alongside other signed fighters. But fate had other plans.

A severe case of pneumonia-caused lung failure and a coma, forced him to abandon those plans and undergo a double lung transplant. Even so, while the ordeal ended his hopes of competing again, it did not break his bond with the RAF. While he can no longer compete, Ben Askren remains actively involved with the organization, driven by a strong sense of purpose.

Ben Askren reaffirms his commitment to Real American Freestyle (RAF)

When Steve Tisch asked Ben Askren if he regretted not being an active part of the RAF, Askren replied, “Steve, I am a part of it. I literally work for RAF, just not as an active wrestler.”

“Not as an active wrestler,” he continued. “But when they first called me, I said yes, I want to wrestle, and I signed a contract to wrestle. At the same time, my dream is to help professional wrestling become viable in America. I want to help with that.”

‘Funky’ returned home in late August. Even when he could barely stand on his own at one point, he returned to the mats as a coach by early November. While bedridden and unable to walk, Ben Askren ran his work remotely. In fact, he even posted friendly wrestling demonstrations online, prompting Daniel Cormier to comment, “bro” on one of the clips.

“Honestly, I was doing meetings from my hospital bed because the hospital is so boring. You sit there all day waiting for a nurse to come in and poke you, and you can barely sit up or do anything. So I was taking meetings from the hospital bed,” he added.

RAF recently delivered a blockbuster show with both active and retired UFC stars, including Belal Muhammad and Yoel Romero, as the former Olympian impressively claimed the interim title at 48. Next week, they will host their fifth flagship event, featuring top MMA names like Luke Rockhold, Bo Nickal, Romero, Arman Tsarukyan, and Lance Palmer.

Askren discusses his post-transplant journey and future

Life threw unexpected curveballs at Ben Askren, and last year tested him like never before. From competing in the cage to fighting for his life on life support, ‘Funky’ experienced it all. Despite having no bad habits, a staph infection turned into pneumonia, which ultimately caused his double lung failure.

During this time, the year challenged his family and friends, yet the wrestling, MMA, and boxing communities rallied around him. Recovering from the lung transplant challenged Ben Askren as well. He lost a significant amount of weight and, at one point, looked almost unrecognizable. Even so, six months later, he continues to heal and regain his strength.

“6 MONTHS post-transplant today!!! The last 6 months brought so many tough days and even as they are starting to get easier I know I’m still a long way off normal. The last 6 months have also brought so many amazing moments to me through relationships with friends, getting to spend more time with my family and becoming a believer,” Ben Askren wrote on X.

“Sometimes life hits you hard, but it is vital to accept it and choose to move forward the best you can. Whether it was in person or on socials I am so grateful for all of the support, it was very inspiring to me,” he added.

Working alongside Daniel Cormier, who shares the same vision, Askren has the potential to leave a lasting impact on the sport. What do you think of Ben Askren’s wrestling legacy? Share your thoughts below.