Ben Askren’s Crucial Contribution to American Wrestling Gets Strong Public Response

Aiming to bring Olympic-style wrestling to a broader audience, Real American Freestyle (RAF) made its debut with RAF 01 on August 30, 2025, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The promotion had originally planned to feature Ben Askren, but his recent battle with a severe staph infection that developed into pneumonia—and ultimately required a double-lung transplant—forced him to step away from competition.

Instead, Ben Askren, a longtime friend of RAF co-founder Israel ‘Izzy’ Martinez, has taken on the role of promoting the event and supporting the brand’s growth. The 41-year-old carries an impressive legacy as a 2X NCAA Champion, 2X Dan Hodge Trophy winner, Olympian, and MMA Champion. In recognition of his impact and continued involvement, RAF chose to honor him by highlighting his career achievements and his dedication to the promotion’s launch.

“The definition of a champion [Ben Askren],” the RAF wrote in a post on Instagram alongside a picture from the event with Askren on the big screen. “Thankful to have you on the RAF team. Let’s make history together.” The RAF 01 event included a tribute to co-founder Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24, 2025, with pre-recorded intros and a WWE-produced video presented by Hogan’s son, Nick.

Alongside Askren, Hogan, and Martinez, the promotion was also co-founded by Chad Bronstein, Terri Francis, and Eric Bischoff, who serves as Chief Media Officer. RAF 01 featured a stacked card with 10 matches in total—eight men’s bouts and two women’s bouts—highlighted by eight championship title fights across multiple weight classes. In the meantime, Askren continues his recovery from the shocking health scare that sidelined him.

The former champion has expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support of his wife throughout the ordeal.

Ben Askren fights back tears while crediting his wife for saving his life

The former UFC fighter has opened up about his near-death experience earlier this year, revealing his wife’s persistence ultimately saved his life. During the ordeal, Askren spent 45 days in the hospital and underwent surgery, losing 50 pounds in the process. In a recent interview with Real American Freestyle Wrestling, Askren became emotional, recalling how his wife, Amy, insisted he seek medical help.

“I don’t wanna get emotional, but if it wasn’t for my wife, I probably would’ve died,” Askren admitted. “She videotapes me sleeping. I look like s—, I’m breathing super-hard and fast. So she wakes me up, she’s like, ‘You’ve gotta go to the hospital’. We argue for 30 minutes. My wife convinces me to go.” Reflecting on her unwavering support, Askren added, “She visited almost every day for 70 days… I get emotional still. There’s a decent chance I could’ve died.”

After his discharge, Askren acknowledged Dana White’s private support during his crisis and revealed that boxer Jake Paul donated $500,000 to aid his transplant costs—signaling the wrestling and MMA communities rallied hard behind him in his darkest hour.

It seems Ben Askren wasn’t just fighting for his life, but also putting in enormous effort to ensure the success of the RAF. While he didn’t get to compete in the event himself, RAF seems grateful for his contribution. Did you watch the event?