Ben Askren’s ‘Selfless’ Act After Double Lung Transplant Shakes Francis Ngannou’s Coach to the Core

“Getting a second chance on life, it’s going to be interesting. I’ve always tried to make the most of life, and I’m going to continue to try to do that,” Ben Askren said. The former UFC star may not have captured a UFC title during his time in the promotion, but he’s now become a source of inspiration far beyond the world of combat sports. After a severe bout of pneumonia that led to a double-lung transplant, the 41-year-old has maintained an incredibly positive outlook since regaining consciousness. And just last month, he stunned the combat sports community by sharing footage of himself back in training post-transplant, a remarkable moment that quickly went viral and earned him widespread praise.

Just a few days ago, during a conversation between Francis Ngannou’s coach Erik Nicksick and host of Verse Us with Eric Nicksick, Randy Faehnrich,the topic shifted from Tim Kennedy’s controversial military service claims to something far more emotional, the ongoing health struggles of Ben Askren. When Askren’s name came up, the host admitted it’s been “heartbreaking to watch” the former Bellator welterweight champion suffering through the intense medical condition. “I mean, inspiring, but heartbreaking. You know, a guy who was a professional athlete, and at the top of his craft for so long and you see him now and he’s just emaciated and trying to put this weight back on and his speech is what it is and he’s and he’s having a hard time walking like, it’s just so crazy,” the host shared.

Erik Nicksick confirmed he’s been keeping up with Askren’s condition and described it as one of those “reminders of the fragility of life.” He shared that it all started with a seemingly routine staph infection, something athletes often deal with, but it spiraled into pneumonia and eventually led to a double lung transplant. Nicksick reflected on how devastating it is that all this happened just from doing what athletes do every day: going to the gym and training. Randy was visibly surprised to hear the backstory and could only sigh, noting that at least Ben Askren was fortunate enough to receive a transplant.

via Imago

But the tone shifted slightly when Randy pointed out how inspiring it is to see Askren refusing to give up. In videos he’s posted, Askren keeps pushing forward, reminding viewers that if he can fight through this, they can take their own first step toward change. “It’s like, dude, like how selfless to be in the situation you’re in and then like try to spin it into,” Randy remarked, explaining how Askren has been using his current state not for sympathy but as motivation for others. And one quote in particular stuck with him: “This is my situation today, but it won’t be my situation tomorrow.” Askren repeats it often, almost like a mantra, a hopeful reminder that where you are now doesn’t have to define where you’ll be.

Nicksick then brought up Inky Johnson, a former University of Tennessee football player who became a motivational speaker after a life-changing injury. In case you didn’t know, Johnson had suffered a torn clavicular artery after a tackle, nearly dying in the process. Yet he adopted a powerful mindset: instead of asking, “Why me?” he challenged the notion and asked, “Why not me?” And that’s why Francis Nganouu’s coach drew a parallel between Johnson and Askren, as both men chose not to dwell in self-pity but instead used their circumstances to uplift others. “Like he(Askren) spun that into a positive, which I always find inspiring to be able to use your platform and like for good,” the veteran MMA coach added.

So while Ben Askren may have moments of struggle in private, what he’s projecting publicly, Nicksick noted, is nothing but strength and positivity. So while Ben Askren appears to be recovering, slowly but steadily, he also seems to have made peace with one of his longtime frenemies.

Ben Askren revives forgotten dig at Kamaru Usman

Ben Askren’s history with Kamaru Usman goes back to their time at the Olympic Training Center in the early 2010s. At that point, Usman had just completed his NCAA Division II national title run, while Askren was transitioning from his Olympic wrestling career into MMA. Although there was no known animosity between them at the time, the image of “Marty from Nebraska,” Usman’s old wrestling nickname, has stuck with Askren. It’s that version of Usman that still remains etched in his mind, continuing to shape how he sees the former welterweight champion.

Just yesterday, Ben Askren took to Instagram and X to share a lighthearted story involving his old frenemy: “Had an old friend come visit me at the hospital and he brought up Marty from Nebraska and I said you can’t call him Marty anymore bc he will get pissed. My buddy was flabbergasted!” That nickname, which originated during their early training days, sparked tension years later at the UFC 235 press conference, where Askren claimed Usman confronted him backstage over it. While the full details of that incident remain unclear, it’s obvious the name touched a nerve. Now, with Usman at 38 and Askren at 41, one can only hope any remaining tension has passed, and from the looks of it, they seem to be on good terms.

Shortly after Askren’s post, Usman responded on X, writing, “@Benaskren, happy you’re doing well my man. One day at a time you’ll be back 🙏🏿.” Coming from someone Askren once described as a “normal cool dude,” the message was both surprising and heartwarming for fans. And earlier today, the sentiment was reciprocated when Askren replied, simply posting, “🙏 🙏🙏.” That said, what are your thoughts on Ben Askren’s health recovery journey?